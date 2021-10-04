 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Lucy Waverman

Tips for stuffing a turkey this Thanksgiving

Lucy WavermanFood columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Making stuffing by hand might be the last chore you want to take on this Thanksgiving, but the more processed alternatives are really no substitute at all, Lucy Waverman writes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Making stuffing is a chore that some would rather avoid. But packaged stuffing mixes just don’t cut it, nor do the store-bought flavoured croutons; both are too processed and salty. If you just follow a few rules, though, stuffing is simple to prepare.

All breads work, although they change the taste and texture of the stuffing slightly. I prefer a neutral egg bread or a chewier-textured sourdough. The bread must be air-dried, as fresh bread makes for a soggy stuffing. Let the bread go stale for about two to three days, if possible. Drier bread gives more structure. Cube the bread or use bread crumbs depending on the texture you prefer. Cubes make a chunkier stuffing, bread crumbs a more uniform one.

If you don’t want a bread-based stuffing, there are other options.

Story continues below advertisement

Cornbread makes a dense, tasty stuffing. Crumble the cornbread and add cooked sausage or bacon. Oysters are a special treat with cornbread, but bake an oyster stuffing separately, rather than in the bird.

Quinoa is a healthy alternative. Add eggs to hold it together. Apples, cranberries, kale, spinach and onions are good choices with quinoa.

Brown or white rice stuffing absorbs flavour. Add cooked bacon, dried fruit, mushrooms, onions, ginger, herbs or other vegetables, and stir fry together. It tastes like fried rice in the bird. Slightly undercook the rice ahead of time if using for stuffing.

Use 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup stuffing for each pound of turkey. Don’t pack stuffing tightly; it expands as it cooks. Use ½ the amount of vegetables and protein to the amount of bread. Ten cups of bread needs five cups of other ingredients. The ratio is the same with grains.

Use eggs if you want a drier, more compact stuffing, or just liquid if you prefer a wetter texture. I usually add one egg plus liquid.

For liquids, choose stock or fruit juice to moisten the bread (apple juice is nice with turkey). Ten cups of bread take at least one to two cups of liquid, as well as an egg. With grain stuffing combine cooked grains with lots of veggies, herbs, fruit or cooked sausage. Stuff as is into the turkey. It will be a looser mixture than bread stuffing.

Use onions as an aromatic base but sauté them first. Any harder vegetable, like carrot, celery or fennel, needs to be precooked until softened slightly. Fruit such as chopped apple needs a quick sauté; dried fruit such as apricots or prunes should be chopped and added at the end.

Story continues below advertisement

If you don’t want to stuff the bird (especially if you have vegetarians or vegans at the table), bake it in a well-greased baking dish, covered, for 30 minutes, then uncovered for another 15 to 30 minutes at whatever temperature your turkey is cooking at.

Stuff the turkey just before roasting to avoid any type of contamination. After dinner, remove all stuffing from the bird and store it separately for the same reason.

If you use meat or poultry in a stuffing, precook the protein to make sure it is perfectly cooked through after roasting.

Leftover stuffing makes great savoury pancakes when combined with eggs. It also makes a superb strata using the stuffing instead of bread. To make turkey cakes, add finely chopped cooked turkey and a good dose of spice such as hot peppers, then fry until golden.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies