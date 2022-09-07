For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

The grape harvest at Veuve Clicquot kicked off August 20, with chardonnay from the village of Montgueux among the first grapes to be picked to make the latest edition of its popular champagnes. This year’s harvest is fuelled by added enthusiasm as the champagne brand with the distinctive yellow-gold label – grandiloquently likened to “the colour of the rising sun” – celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Wine lovers around the world can follow the progress of this year’s harvest via Chef de Caves Didier Mariotti’s Instagram account, while marketing teams host a variety of events to honour the milestone. In Montreal, a series of dinners featuring exclusive wine-food pairings created by some of the city’s top chefs runs until September 25. In Toronto, the patio of the Shangri-la Hotel has been converted to a Veuve Clicquot lounge with a special menu to complement the range of styles produced at the winery in Reims being served until October.

While the longevity of the brand is cause enough for celebration, its ongoing success and innovation of Veuve Clicquot has helped to create global appetite for the region’s sparkling wine. Much of the credit is owed to Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, who took control of the business in 1805, following the sudden death of her husband Francois due to illness. Veuve (widow) was added to acknowledge the new management. Her decision to develop export markets, starting in Russia, stabilized the floundering enterprise. In 1816, she invented a riddling rack – designed to aid removal of the sediment from each bottle after secondary fermentation produces the bubbles – to improve the quality of her wine while speeding up its production. With a few minor alterations, the same process is still used today, although automotive gyropalattes, which perform the same task automatically on many bottles at the same time, and in a shorter period have become the industry standard.

Madame Clicquot is also credited with creating a new style of rosé Champagne by developing a blend of white and red wine to produce the base wine. Veuve Clicquot started exporting its rosé in 1775. Rosé continues to be a major concern for the winemaking team, which is working to improve its handling of pinot noir, with 30 hectares of its 350ha estate vineyard earmarked for the production of still red wines.

As for that sunny label, it was first introduced in 1876 to distinguish dry styles of champagne from sweet ones. It was trademarked the following year and was used on all the winery’s production. In addition to its widely available non-vintage Brut Champagne and Rosé Champagne, Veuve Clicquot also produces vintage Rosé and Brut styles as well as its prestige cuvée, La Grande Dame, the top-of-the-line white and rosé sparkling wines that pay tribute to Madame Clicquot. The portfolio also includes limited edition releases, such as the special reserve label, Cave Privée, which sees small lots of magnum-sized bottles (twice the size of a conventional bottle) of aged wines from Veuve Clicquot’s cellars released for collectors and connoisseurs.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.