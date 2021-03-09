 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Food & Wine

Innovative styles breathe new life into Irish whisky

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
A selection of Irish whiskies displayed at the Summerhill LCBO in Toronto on March 8, 2012.

Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

The Irish whisky scene had long been as simple to understand as its easy-sipping spirits were to appreciate. But dynamic changes in the trade have breathed new life into a spirit that some dismiss as Scotch’s boring cousin or a beginner’s whisky.

Famous for its traditionally light and fruity style, Irish whisky is defined by a method of production that dates back to 1780. A rule of three helps enthusiasts recall the differences that make Irish whisky distinct. Made with a mash of malt and cereal grains that are usually grown domestically, it’s triple-distilled in pot stills and aged for aged a minimum of three years in barrel prior to release. The result is ultra-smooth spirit with a subtly sweet and toasty finish.

Despite its long history, years of challenges and consolidation resulted in Ireland being home to two working distilleries, Bushmills, the first licensed distillery in the British Isles, established in 1608, in the north and Midleton in the south. Cooley opened in 1987. The trio was responsible for all of Ireland’s whisky production, creating all house and third-party brands, until resurgent interest over the past eight years spawned new independent distilleries, taking the number of producers from three to more than 30.

Blended Irish whisky continues to account for the vast majority of production, while single malts produced from 100-per-cent malted barley by a single distillery in a pot still continue to represent the traditional premium expressions. Not be overlooked are Ireland’s unique pure pot-still or single-pot style whiskies, which are small-batch blends of malted and unmalted barley distilled in a pot still. Writer’s Tears, Redbreast and Teeling are producers to watch for Ireland’s signature style.

More recently, Irish distilleries have been busy creating line extensions and intriguing new products by introducing peat, different grains and types of wood casks, including new ones made from Irish oak trees and used barrels that once held sherry, port or even Barolo for aging or finishing.

The classic delicate and smooth traditional Irish whisky made famous by the likes of Bushmills, Jameson and Tullamore Dew has been nicely complemented by bolder and more flavourful cask-finished expressions that are anything but boring.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

