Irish whiskey continues to be one of the most dynamic spirit categories in the world, owing to an expanding range of labels displaying different age statements and barrel finishes. On the lighter style of whiskey, often celebrated for its easy-drinking nature, the industry found consumer success with popular expressions made by Bushmills, Jameson and Tullamore Dew. An increase in operating distilleries – from two in the 1980s to more than 40 today – has led to a rise in complex and harmonious examples made to be savoured solo like a sophisticated bourbon or scotch. Here are three current releases that can add an air of sophistication to your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Green Spot Whiskey, $87.95

Rating:95 / 100

There’s no age declaration made on the label, but the distillery reports that this blend of pot distilled whiskies has been aged in a mixture of new and used Bourbon and sherry barrels for seven to 10 years. It’s an appealing fruity and spicy expression, with ear and apple fruit mixing with toffee, vanilla and baking spice notes. It’s a style made for sipping, neat or on ice. $87.95 in Ontario ($84.95 until March 31), $82.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $93.99 in Manitoba, $84.99 in New Brunswick, $89.99 in Prince Edward Island, $94.99 in Newfoundland.

Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey, $49.95

Rating:92 / 100

The entry level offering from Glendalough, Double Barrel is aged in used Bourbon barrels before being moved to old Oloroso sherry casks for six months prior to blending and bottling. The finished whiskey is richly flavoured with butterscotch, peppercorn and honeyed notes, which makes it appealing on its own or in a cocktail. $49.95 in Ontario ($46.95 until March 31), $49.99 in British Columbia and Manitoba, various prices in Alberta, $48.99 in Saskatchewan, $46.29 in New Brunswick, $47.99 in Nova Scotia, $46.59 in Prince Edward Island, $47.09 in Newfoundland.

Writers Tears Double Oak Whiskey

Rating:93 / 100

The double oak in this case refers to old bourbon and cognac barrels. That mix results in a deep gold-coloured whiskey that suggests a rich and aromatic mixture of peach, pear and citrus fruit flavours with baking spices and cocoa notes. $69.95 in Ontario ($64.95 until March 31), various prices in British Columbia and Alberta, $66 in Quebec, $78.49 in New Brunswick, $68.98 in Nova Scotia, $66.99 in Prince Edward Island.