Members of the Tablas Creek wine club have received an offer to buy a three-litre carton of the California winery's Patelin de Tablas Rosé 2021 for US$95.

Is the time right for a $95 boxed wine?

How much would you pay for a bag-in-box rosé? This week, members of the Tablas Creek wine club have received an offer to buy a three-litre carton of the California winery’s Patelin de Tablas Rosé 2021 for US$95.

A blend of three red grape varieties from premium vineyards in Paso Robles, Tablas Creek’s popular rosé sells for more than $25 per bottle, making the equivalent cost of four bottles $112. The 2020 vintage received outstanding scores from the likes of Wine Enthusiast magazine and Vinous.com

Tablas Creek is used to doing things differently in California. The winery was founded three decades ago by Jean-Pierre and François Perrin of the Perrin family, which has owned Château de Beaucastel since the early 20th century, and Robert Haas, a wine merchant based in Vermont. The winery focused on grape varieties from the Rhône Valley, such as syrah, grenache and mourvèdre, which no one was growing in Paso Robles at that time.

In a Feb. 7 blog post, Jason Haas, Robert’s son and general manager of Tablas Creek, explains that the winery is testing the waters with a small release of 300 three-litre bag-in-box. Sales will be prompted through the winery website and its tasting room so staff can explain its rationale.

The packaging is lighter in weight, more durable and portable than a traditional glass wine bottle. It also works well for a Tablas Creek wine that is made to be consumed straightaway. There’s no need to cellar bottles of Patelin de Tablas Rosé. It’s not going to improve in bottle.

“If it works, we’ll do it with some additional wines going forward,” Haas writes. “If it really works, we might even make enough next year to sell some wholesale.”

Consumers can expect to see more premium wines coming to market in alternative formats, such as cans, Tetra Paks and pouches. Many international wineries have concerns about the carbon footprint of shipping glass bottles of wine around the world as well as the energy-intensive means of its production, with the high temperatures require to melt and mould glass into shape.

Now they’re facing a shortage of supply and rising prices – with reported costs of empty wine bottles nearly 50 per cent higher than 2019 prices – that will encourage more wineries to explore alternatives. The stigma against bag-in-box and canned wine was created by the less than stellar wine inside, not the package itself. The container didn’t make the wine inside taste bad. It tasted like that as it left the tank for bottling.

At a time when most wine is consumed within hours of purchase, glass bottles are an unnecessary extravagance for mass-market, popular brands.

Shifting from glass to a plastic pouch will mean work to educate consumers about the merits of the new package in the same way that wineries needed to make the case for screwcaps versus cork stoppers 20 years ago. Wineries can choose to spend their money on increased packaging and shipping costs or public relations and marketing.

While the world might not be ready for $95 boxed rosé, it’s clear that seriously good wine will be available in pouches and cartons, cans and kegs as well as glass bottles from here on.

