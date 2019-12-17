 Skip to main content

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Is it really a big deal if I hold my wineglass by the bowl instead of the stem?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Wine etiquette suggests holding a glass by the stem or the base of the glass.

THINKSTOCK

My brother-in-law chides me for holding my wineglass by the bowl. Who am I hurting?

Warm hands, warm chardonnay. At the risk of sounding nerdy, a wineglass has a stem for a reason. The design allows you to keep the bowl free from fingerprints – the better to admire your wine’s crystalline clarity – and maintain its serving temperature by keeping your hands away.

When a wine is warmed, the alcohol evaporates at a quicker rate and its flavours become flat and less pleasurable. A proper glass with a stem helps ensure your wine keeps its cool.

Story continues below advertisement

If you happen to be served wine that’s too cool, gently cupping the bowl of the glass is the best way to warm it up.

The modern wineglass form of a bowl, stem and base is believed to have originated in medieval times. The design was likely influenced by the cups used by priests for communion. Over time the shape has been refined and improved. As people came to realize that the stylish shape had a practical as well as aesthetic purpose, stems got longer and thinner to help preserve the temperature of the wine being enjoyed.

Wine etiquette suggests holding a glass by the stem or the base of the glass. This isn’t a precious move to look more elegant – it’s not akin to drinking your tea with your pinky up. The positioning allows one to swirl the glass to release aromas and flavours that enhance the enjoyment of the wine. (Expert tip: If you’re new to swirling wine, practising at home is recommended. You don’t want to splash yourself or innocent bystanders with merlot at your office party.)

If you’re served wine in a tumbler, hold it close to the base to reduce the warming effect.

Stemless wine glasses continue to be controversial with wine geeks, but I’m a fan. I use them at home the majority of the time. There’s less breakage – over the years I’ve clumsily snapped too many stems to count – and they take up less space in the cupboard.

If I’m worried about the wine’s serving temperature, I do smaller pours. I’m content in the knowledge I’m enjoying the glass of wine to my satisfaction.

Rest assured, you’re not hurting anyone. I say you’re free to hold your wine any way that allows you to successfully navigate the glass to your lips without spilling.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies