Martha Stewart’s unlikely collaboration with rap artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has moved to the wine shop. Stewart has launched her 19 Crimes Martha’s Chardonnay, the first California chardonnay produced by the popular label owned by Treasury Wine Estates.

Originally an Australian wine brand, 19 Crimes works with Snoop Dogg to produce a California red blend and rosé. The celebrities first came together to host their variety show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

John Wardley, U.S. vice-president of marketing for Treasury’s 19 Crimes, talked about the partnership’s success last week during a seminar called Future of Drinking: Trailblazers broadcast on Wine Australia’s Connect online platform. He explained 19 Crimes has unlocked a model that resonates with consumers, particularly newcomers to wine.

While celebrity wine brands aren’t new, with personalities like Paul Newman, Dave Matthews and Sarah Jessica Park associated with different wine companies, the launch of Snoop Cali Red in 2020 attracted attention. African-American and Hispanic consumers embraced the brand. It also brought back wine drinkers who shifted their preference to spirits or other alcoholic beverages, Wardley says.

For 19 Crimes, the challenge is staying relevant to the consumer. It’s about marketing the celebrity while forging a connection to the wine. “With Martha’s Chard we’re talking to a different consumer,” Wardley says.

Press materials for the launch of Stewart’s new wine detail how Stewart’s various publishing and broadcasting ventures reach more than 100 million consumers each month, while her social media accounts are viewed by more than 11 million consumers a month.

While Stewart has endorsed a footwear collection, meal kits, cookware, gardening tools and more, this is Stewart’s first wine brand. She launched Martha Stewart Wine Co. in 2017 to sell wine online. The site invites consumers to: “Enjoy the wine Martha serves to her guests and family, crafted by prestigious wineries around the world.”

19 Crimes Martha’s Chard will be distributed across the United States starting Feb. 1. The wine will be available in western provinces in March. It is expected to launch in Ontario in May at $19.95 per bottle.

