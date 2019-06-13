 Skip to main content

Food & Wine My favourite wine comes with a screw cap that won’t twist off. I’ve had to drive a corkscrew through the metal. Is there a better way?

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Newsletter

My favourite wine comes with a screw cap that won’t twist off. I’ve had to drive a corkscrew through the metal. Is there a better way?

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

The question

My favourite white wine comes with a screw cap but the cap won’t twist off. In desperation I’ve resorted to driving a corkscrew through the metal. Is there a better way?

The answer

That’s a thirsty predicament. There is nothing worse in this world than a wine-closure that will not open. I’ve got two suggestions.

Your problem appears to be with the perforated seam between the upper cap and the lower collar portion of the capsule. Normally, the two should snap away from each other as you twist, creating a Pavlovian cracking sound. Sometimes the manufacturing process results in perforations that are too few or not deep enough. Consequently the two metal pieces don’t snap apart.

Story continues below advertisement

My first recommendation is what I call the collar grab. Place one hand at the base of the bottle. Then grip the collar (the portion of the capsule below the actual screw cap) with the other hand and twist each hand in opposite directions until you hear that joyous crack. Et voilà!

If that doesn’t work, my alternative strategy involves a rubber band. Grab one and wrap it tightly – doubling up in a figure-eight configuration if necessary – around the top portion of the screw cap (the actual cap versus the collar below). This will provide necessary grip. Grab the rubber and twist. Et voilà (hopefully)!

Join wine critic Beppi Crosariol and other Globe and Mail journalists in July aboard the Globe Portugal Cruise. For itinerary and booking information, visit globedourocruise.com.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to Beppi Crosariol. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Wine & Spirits newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter