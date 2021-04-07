New hangover remedies that are competing for your morning-after attention

Let’s be honest: pouring a cold glass of wine or beer, popping a can of fruity vodka soda or mixing a martini may have helped all of us get through the past year. In a recent Statistics Canada survey, almost a quarter of Canadians reported drinking more during the pandemic; at the same time, many people are reconsidering the effects of increased drinking. The result is a boom in wellness remedies, including hydration and hangover prevention and treatment products, which are expected to be a US$3-billion industry globally by 2025.

As a booze-industry professional, I doused some hard-drinking colleagues and friends with some of the new, Canadian and buzz-worthy remedies. The nature of most of these supplements means they don’t require medical regulation or approval, plus most of their creators aren’t health professionals – and neither am I, so please always consult with your doctor before taking anything new.

The high-tech ones

The products making the biggest splash right now are promoted like they come from tech start-ups, boasting “science-based” ingredients supporting liver function and the breakdown of alcohol, like taurine n-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and dihydromyricetin (DHM).

DHM Detox Recovery Blend

Vancouver-based founder Nishal Kumar braved Dragons’ Den last year to pitch No Days Wasted, a brand aimed at a younger generation that bio-hacks its way to success.

Dose: Two capsules before drinking and an optional two more before bed “if it was a big night,” Kumar says.

Price: $34 (10 packets/20 capsules; 25 per cent off subscriptions), nodayswasted.co

Rating: Pop some bottles! Our testers reported having a better sleep and waking up headache-free and more refreshed than usual after a boozy night.

Flyby

This American brand, which offers a “satisfaction-guaranteed” money-back claim, conducted its own study in which 86 per cent of participants reported “a significant reduction in their hangover symptoms,” says founder Eddie Huai.

Dose: Three capsules before drinking and three before bed.

Price: USD$19.99 (30 capsules), flyby.co

Rating: Cocktails after dinner? A couple of testers woke up hangover free, but others claimed this product, which has many of the same ingredients as No Days Wasted, didn’t work for them at all, when No Days Wasted did.

Morning Recovery

This liquid remedy, which comes in colourful 100-mL bottles, says its array of vitamins and herbal extracts (the hero: hovenia extract) is approved by Health Canada to support healthy liver function.

Dose: One bottle before, during or after drinking.

Price: $35 (6 100-mL bottles), morelabs.com

Rating: Worth a shot. Lemonade-tasty, this shot did the trick for most testers, who liked that you don’t have to remember to take it before drinking.

The naturals

These remedies boast a natural approach, containing (mostly) ingredients with names you can recognize on their nutrition labels. Bonus: They’re both Canadian brands.

Recoup

Toronto naturopathic doctor Andra Campitelli developed this product for her red wine-loving extended clan. Along with some two dozen vitamins, minerals and natural compounds it also contains NAC.

Dose: Three capsules before drinking and three before bed.

Price: $3.49 for 1 trial dose or $29.99 (6 packets/36 capsules), recouptheday.com

Rating: Raise a toast. Though a couple of testers still woke up headachy, others reported feeling fresh as daisies.

Crazy D’s

This Canadian canned drink line contains plant-based prebiotics fibres (yacon and chicory root, baobab, acacia) to support a healthy gut. It’s not specifically a hangover remedy but Toronto-based founder Darren Portelli created it to help his migraines.

Dose: No recommendation.

Price: $38 (12 cans), crazydlabs.com

Rating: Midnight snack. After burgers and beer or pizza and wine binges, testers had less bloat and stomach upset than following a typical boozy night. Bonus: Three lightly sweet keto- and paleo-friendly flavours (Ginga’ Kick, Twisted Citrus, Rockin’ Rolla Cherry Cola) have just 5 grams of sugar and 35 calories.

The old reliable

Blowfish

This American remedy is the only one tested that’s recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – because it contains good old Aspirin (better for hangovers than acetaminophen, the brand says) plus caffeine. One fizzy tablet taken in water the morning after supposedly works in just 15 stomach-friendly minutes

Price: US$15 (20 tablets), forhangovers.com

Rating: Happy hour. While not noticeably more effective than the traditional coffee-and-Aspirin cure, it’s pleasantly lemon flavoured and goes down easy in the morning.

The sensitive one

WineRX Drop It

This product’s American inventor, Jennifer Corcoran, discovered that her “hangovers” were actually sulfite (a wine preservative) and tannin (from barrel-aging wines) sensitivity. Swirl these drops into wine and the food-grade hydrogen peroxide (similar to teeth whiteners), powdered egg whites and sunflower lecithin neutralize the offending substances into harmless sediment.

Price: US$23.45 (treats up to 8 bottles of wine), dropitwine.com

Rating: Crush a bottle. Testers with sensitivity to highly sulfited white wines and tannin-rich reds found that the drops reduced or eliminated their typical flushed faces and inflammation.

