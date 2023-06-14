Open this photo in gallery: The three-day event, which wraps up June 14 at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York, is a vehicle to discuss what is happening in New Zealand vineyards and wineries.Handout

They’re calling it “Bringing New Zealand to North America”, an opportunity to showcase wines made in that country’s North and South Islands to wine buyers, sommeliers and media from the United States and Canada. Six winemakers made the trek to upstate New York this week to represent New Zealand’s grape and wine industry by conducting seminars and tastings. But this isn’t an ordinary marketing exercise, it’s presented as an exchange of information.

The three-day event, which wraps up June 14 at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York, is a vehicle to discuss what is happening in New Zealand vineyards and wineries, as well as a learning opportunity about how the country’s wines are being received by consumers in some of its key markets. North America receives 40 per cent of New Zealand’s wine exports, with sales to Canada and the United States at a record high of NZD$157 million and NZD$727 million, respectively, in 2022.

Open this photo in gallery: The rolling hills, beautiful river and mountain views of the Hudson Valley share similarities to New Zealand's green and pleasant landscape.Handout

This week’s experience was originally planned for April 2020 in Victoria, British Columbia before being derailed by COVID-19 measures. Organizers now see these discussions as an important way to rekindle relationships after the pandemic. For winemakers, such as Mahi’s Brian Bicknell and Loveblock’s Erica Crawford, it’s their first foray representing their wines since 2019.

Open this photo in gallery: Masterclasses looked at the evolving styles of pinot noir and chardonnay, as well as broad topics including winemaking techniques and new approaches in the cellar.Handout

Masterclasses looked at the evolving styles of pinot noir and chardonnay, as well as broad topics including winemaking techniques and new approaches in the cellar. “We wanted to embrace the diversity of what’s produced as opposed to focusing on something, like sauvignon blanc, that’s been broadly explored,” explains Melissa Stunden, market manager for New Zealand Wine in Canada, who was one of the organizers.

That signature grape wasn’t overlooked, mind you. It was proudly represented over the course of days, including some well-received older vintages like Greywacke Wild Sauvignon 2014 and Goldwater Sauvignon Blanc 2010. The aged white wines prompted one taster to ask what the aging potential was for sauvignon blanc, especially popular styles from Marlborough.

“We don’t know yet,” explained Loveblock’s Crawford, who with her husband, Kim Crawford, helped kickstart the global popularity for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc around the world. Pointing to the 13-year-old white made at Goldwater in her glass, she says the variety has been miscast as a wine to enjoy only when it’s young. “This continues to impress.”

New Zealand is a small producer in the global context, representing roughly one per cent of the world’s supply. But that volume garners premium prices, making it the world’s sixth-largest producer by value. While sauvignon blanc and pinot noir are the country’s most travelled wine exports, winemakers seek the opportunity to share other varieties and styles with wine lovers around the world.

“We have classic styles and other wines that show a change of mindset with the newest expressions done through free-range, no-holds-barred winemaking techniques,” says Ben Glover, former winemaker of Wither Hills and MudHouse, who now focuses his attention to his family winery, Zephyr. “Wine is one of those pathways that allows New Zealand to express who we are.”