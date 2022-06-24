These are the days of quick grilling and simply prepared dishes that don’t monopolize your time or keep you housebound. That change of pace in the kitchen should be mirrored in the wine you’re drinking. Crisp and delicious whites and rosés are always in demand during these fleeting weeks of summer, but I’ve come to enjoy a glass of slightly chilled red as well – something with more stuffing than those mouth-watering, lighter styles can deliver.

To my taste, each of this week’s selections are ideal for the type of summer I hope is in store. Of course there are newly released rosés to watch for. Bright and refreshing whites too, including an off-dry German selection that continues to convert consumers into riesling lovers. (Yes, it’s fruity, with some residual sweetness. It’s also truly tasty.)

But my favourites, at this particular moment, are those red wine selections with their ripe and compelling characters that make them standout selections to savour at your next barbecue or al fresco dinner party.

Cabriz Colheita Selecionada 2019 (Portugal), $14.95

Rating:88 / 100

Made in a medium-bodied and flavourful style, this affordable dry red blend offers pleasing spicy and smoky notes that round out the ripe core of cherry and plummy fruit flavours. It’s a terrific wine with authentic charm and character at an everyday price. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $15.99 in Manitoba, $13.80 in Quebec, $19.69 in Prince Edward Island.

Château des Charmes Cuvée d’Andrée Rosé 2021 (Canada), $18.95

Rating:90 / 100

Estate-grown pinot noir from vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., is used to produce this ripe and round rosé. The supple texture and mix of fruity and earthy flavours make for an appealing dry wine that’s enjoyable on its own or with a meal. Drink now to 2023. Available direct, chateaudescharmes.com

Dr. L Riesling 2021 (Germany), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

Celebrated German winemaker Ernst Loosen helped to revitalize sales of riesling in North America with the launch of this easy-to-appreciate white wine with its easy-to-understand label more than two decades ago. There’s no vineyard designation, no quality level declaration and no hard-to-pronounce names to serve as distractions for casual consumers. That easygoing appeal continues to charm as does the rich citrusy character of this light bodied, low alcohol and gently sweet wine. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, $17.99 in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, various prices in Alberta, $15.99 in Manitoba, $16 in Quebec, $17.80 in New Brunswick, $18.99 in Prince Edward Island, $19.49 in Newfoundland.

Hidden Bench Estate Winery Locust Lane Rosé 2021 (Canada), $24.95

Rating:90 / 100

Hidden Bench has been certified organic since 2012 and produces a variety of wines from its estate vineyards in Niagara. This dry pinot noir-based rosé includes small additions of viognier and chardonnay to build weight and complexity. The additional grape varieties also contribute pear and apricot notes to the mix of red berry aromas and flavours. This is a refreshing pink wine with an appealing texture. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price at lcbo.com or $24.75 direct from the winery, hiddenbench.com

Ken Forrester Old Vine Chenin Blanc Reserve 2021 (South Africa), $17.95

Rating:91 / 100

Ken Forrester’s chenin blanc continues to rank as one South Africa’s best-known labels and enjoys good distribution in Ontario and other parts of the country. Marked with honey and green apple notes, this crowd-pleasing wine gains its rich and refreshing character from a 50/50 blend of tank and barrel-fermented lots. Drink now-2030. A remarkable expression of chenin blanc at an attractive price. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $18.55 in Quebec (2020 vintage).

Peninsula Ridge Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (Canada), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

The sauvignon blanc grape has been a staple for Peninsula Ridge since its opening back in August, 2000. The house style centres on well-focused and refreshing citrus, melon and tropical fruit notes, with appealing weight and length. A solid value that’s particularly appealing as a summer house wine. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price or direct, peninsularidge.com

Poplar Grove Rosé 2021 (Canada), $24.99

Rating:88 / 100

Poplar Grove produced three different rosés from the 2021 vintage, including a new low alcohol and calorie-reduced one called Rosé Nouveau and a premium single vineyard release, Lakeview Rosé, made exclusively from merlot. This is the classic label, which successfully blends malbec, merlot, cabernet franc, pinot noir, syrah and cabernet sauvignon, for a generously fruity dry rosé. The mix of berry, citrus and nectarine flavours is really attractive. Drink now to 2023. Available in British Columbia at the above price, $21.65 direct from poplargrove.ca, various prices in Alberta.

Vina Tarapaca Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (Chile), $17.95

Rating:90 / 100

This expressive cabernet comes from the Maipo Valley in Chile. It’s nicely layered and complex, offering juicy dark fruit flavours with telltale bay leaf and menthol notes (a distinctive attribute of Chilean cabernet sometimes dubbed “Maipo mint” by tasters) in addition to spice and smoky oak notes. The smooth tannins make this structured and intense red approachable right now. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price ($15.95 until July 17), various prices in Alberta, $17.98 in Newfoundland.

Wakefield Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (Australia), $19.95

Rating:90 / 100

This is a nicely concentrated and complex cabernet from the family-owned Wakefield winery in the Clare Valley, South Australia. The mix of dark fruit, spices and dried herbs adds to the appeal of this juicy and enjoyable dry red wine. A solid barbecue selection. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.99 in British Columbia and Manitoba, $22.49 in Saskatchewan, various prices in Alberta, $19.60 in Quebec, $20.49 in Nova Scotia.

