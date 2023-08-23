Open this photo in gallery: Pouring red wine into glasses in the vineyard at sunsetRostislav_Sedlacek/iStock

At the risk of being called a wet blanket for pointing out the obvious, all signs point to summer’s end. Labour Day is fast approaching, bringing with it the return to school and a steady march toward the first day of fall.

There’s always restless anticipation as September approaches. Years of attending school as a student and teacher have hardwired my senses to believe that turning the calendar page away from August represents the start of a new year more so than flipping to January. (In my mind, New Year’s Eve is truly anticlimactic after the glass of Champagne has been drained.)

Even if you don’t share my sentiment, there are sure to be gatherings and parties in the coming days and weeks as we make the most of what’s left of summer. I’ll be there toasting the “new year” with a glass of red wine that’s hopefully as soothing and satisfying as one of these recommended bottles.

Antinori Peppoli Chianti Classico 2020 (Italy), $25.95

Rating:90 / 100

The Antinori family created this label in 1985, blending sangiovese and other varieties grown in the 50 hectares of vines in the Peppoli estate in Chianti Classico. The style offers a complex mix of fruit, floral and leather flavours, with a polished texture and underlying youthful tannins to provide structure to balance. A great all-rounder to bring to the dinner table or barbecue. Drink now to 2025. Available in Ontario at the above price, $33.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $32.99 in Saskatchewan, $31.49 in Manitoba, $28.10 in Quebec (2021 vintage), $35.29 in New Brunswick, $33.92 in Newfoundland.

Cabriz Colheita Selecionada 2020 (Portugal), $14.95

Rating:88 / 100

Sweet red fruit flavours lead the way in this easy-to-appreciate red blend from the Dao region in Portugal. The blend is equal parts alfrocheiro and aragonez (a.k.a tempranillo) with 20 per cent touriga nacional that is aged in French oak barrels for six months prior to bottling. There are plenty of spice and smoky notes to round out the core of fruit. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba, $14 in Quebec, $19.09 in Prince Edward Island.

Chateau St. Jean Cinq Cépages 2017 (United States), $130

Rating:94 / 100

Chateau St. Jean’s flagship red from Sonoma County, Cinq Cépages, has attracted global attention since the 1996 vintage was named Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year in 1999. In 2020, this cabernet sauvignon and merlot blend is rounded out by small percentages of cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot. The finished wine continues to be a benchmark, showing concentrated flavours with a supple texture and a lingering finish. Drink now to 2028. Available in Ontario at the above price, direct via vintagesshoponline.com, various prices in Alberta.

Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Rouge Réserve 2021 (France), $17.95

Rating:87 / 100

The reserve label from the Perrin family’s operation in the Rhône has long been a classic bistro-style red wine. It’s a go-to pizza, pasta or burger wine, thanks to its bright and flavourful style. This 2021 doesn’t have the depth of flavour found in the 2020 vintage, but it’s nicely balanced and ready to enjoy. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $18.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $18.99 in Manitoba, $16.95 in Quebec, $20.98 in Nova Scotia, $18.49 in Prince Edward Island, $22.44 in Newfoundland.

Gabriel Meffre Côtes-du-Rhône Rouge Saint-Vincent 2021 (France), $16

Rating:87 / 100

A simple and enjoyable blend of grenache and syrah, this offers plum and berry flavours that are balanced and nicely layered. Not as much fruit concentration as other red Côtes du Rhône, but the price and crowd-pleasing style make this stand out. Drink now to 2025. Available in Ontario at the above price ($14 until Sept. 10).

M. Chapoutier Belleruche Côtes du Rhône Rouge 2021 (France), $19

Rating:89 / 100

Belleruche continues to be one of Chapoutier’s and the Côtes du Rhône’s most consistent red wines. A blend of 80 per cent grenache with 20 per cent syrah, this delivers appealing fruity flavours (a mix of red and black berries) with pepper and earthy notes. This is a satisfying red with appealing texture and great value for the price. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $24.99 in Saskatchewan, $17.99 in Manitoba, $17.45 in Quebec, $25.50 in Nova Scotia, $24.43 in Newfoundland.

Mazzei Ser Lapo Riserva Chianti Classico 2019 (Italy), $23.95

Rating:92 / 100

Made by the family that owns Castello di Fonterutoli, Ser Lapo is a modern take on Chianti Classico. First produced in 1983, it embraces merlot as a blending partner for sangiovese and uses small French oak barrels, including a significant portion of new ones that add more complexity in the form of wood-derived spice and herbal flavours. A rich and ripe red wine, this is drinking nicely now with the potential to mature gracefully. Drink now to 2035. Available in Ontario at the above price, $32.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $24.40 in Quebec.

San Felice Chianti Classico 2020 (Italy), $21.95

Rating:88 / 100

A blend of sangiovese and other local grape varieties (colorino and pugnitello), this traditional style of Chianti Classico is aged in large Slavonian oak casks prior to bottling. The 2020 vintage yields a dry wine with nicely concentrated cherry/berry flavours and some earthy and herbal notes. The style is best suited to the dinner table. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.99 in British Columbia ($22.99 until Sept. 2), various prices in Alberta, $25.99 in Saskatchewan, $24.99 in Manitoba, $20.40 in Quebec.

Stag’s Hollow Dolcetto Rosato Shuttleworth Creek Vineyard 2022 (Canada), $25

Rating:88 / 100

Each vintage, Stag’s Hollow produces two distinctive wines with the dolcetto grape, which is native to the Piedmont region of Italy. There’s a standard red wine and this deeply coloured and flavourful rosé, with its vibrant cherry, plum and pomegranate flavours, which contribute to a bigger, bolder style of pink wine (the winery describes its colour as “electric magenta”). Drink now to 2025. Available direct, stagshollowwinery.com