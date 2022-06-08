There are two different rosé celebration days in June. National Rosé Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June while International Rosé Day falls on the fourth Friday of the month.Ekaterina Molchanova

The tremendous popularity of rosé continues. Regions that are well known for rosé are increasing production, while some areas have been inspired to make pink wine for the first time.

To help stimulate interest in the growing selections of pink wines, there are two different rosé celebration days in June. National Rosé Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June while International Rosé Day falls on the fourth Friday of the month. Both aim to increase attention on what is widely viewed as a summertime wine.

France, Spain and the United States are amongst the largest producers. The strength of sales is more impressive when you consider rosés are viewed as a seasonal wine selection. Many wineries strive to sell out by September knowing that retail chains, restaurants and consumers are likely to turn their attention to other wine styles when temperatures cool.

Rosé fans are spoiled for choice at this time of year. The selection on store shelves, online kiosks and restaurant wine lists is seldom better. Here are some new and current releases that I have tasted recently and would be happy to enjoy in the coming weeks, in some instances, months. Like wearing white after Labour Day, another arbitrary, subjective “rule” of convention, enjoying a refreshing and enjoyable rosé is a personal choice. If you enjoy them, why push them out of mind because of peoples’ beliefs?

Adobe Reserva Rosé Organic 2021 (Chile), $13.95

Rating:88 / 100

Certified organic and vegan-friendly, Adobe is an affordable selection of wines made by Chile’s Emiliana Vineyards. A blend of syrah, cabernet sauvignon and merlot, its bright and refreshing flavours touch on some black currant and cherry accents as well as the expected berry and citrus notes. A silky texture adds to the enjoyment. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, $13.99 in Manitoba, $14.99 in New Brunswick, $15.99 in Newfoundland.

Aveleda Fonte Rosé 2021 (Portugal), $12.35

Rating:85 / 100

The popular vinho verde producer has introduced a fruity and juicy rosé made from native grapes, including touriga nacional and espadeiro, harvested at night to maintain their bright acidity and fragrance. The style shows expressive red fruit notes as part of its soft and refreshing character. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.99 in British Columbia, $15.99 in New Brunswick, $18 in Nova Scotia.

Caves d’Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé 2021 (France), $26.95

Rating:92 / 100

While you don’t need to spend this much on a bottle of rosé, Sacha Lichine has managed to turn this tangy and elegant wine from Côtes de Provence into the one of the world’s most fashionable labels. It’s widely available and widely popular, with tart citrus flavours that are softened by peach and berry notes on offer. This 2021 vintage strikes me as one that shows best when enjoyed with a meal. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, $39.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $34.99 in Manitoba and New Brunswick, $26.85 in Quebec.

Château d’Aquéria Tavel 2021 (France), $24.95

Rating:92 / 100

Tavel is dedicated to the production of rosé, with an unwavering focus on producing richer styles with deeper coral pink and even ruby colours. This is one of the region’s leading producers, which blends seven different grape varieties together to craft this concentrated and intense rosé. The mix of savoury, floral and fruit flavours are vibrant and intense, with an underlying structure that makes this more serious and age-worthy than most rosé styles. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, $31.99 in British Columbia, $24.70 in Quebec.

Erath Pinot Noir Rosé 2020 (United States), $23.95

Rating:89 / 100

Dick Erath, who established a vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains in 1968, was one of the pioneers of winemaking in Oregon. His eponymous winery has been part of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates since 2006. This dry rosé is made with pinot noir grapes grown throughout the state, with a short maceration prior to fermentation in stainless steel. The style is refreshing with attractive texture and a mix of fruit ranging from bright citrus and red fruit notes to more fleshy melon fruit. The crisp finish adds to the enjoyment. Drink now-2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.98 in Newfoundland.

Mayhem Rosé 2021 (Canada), $20.87

Rating:88 / 100

Mayhem’s rosé is based on merlot grapes grown in Osoyoos, B.C., and made in an easy to appreciate, dry and simple style. Its fruity character reveals berry, citrus and herbal notes, that are correct and made for mass appeal. Available direct, mayhemwines.com, various prices in Alberta.

Meyer Family Vineyards Rosé 2021 (Canada), $20.96

Rating:87 / 100

This flavourful rosé is made from pinot noir that has been fermented in stainless steel tanks and older French oak barrels. The finished wine is dry and offers a complex mix of dark fruit, savoury and spice notes. It is a nicely structured rosé to enjoy with a meal. Drink now to 2024. Available direct, mfvwines.com

Speck Bros. Family Tree The Merry Widow Rose 2021 (Canada), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

The Merry Widow is the latest edition to the growing lineup of rosés produced at Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery in Niagara. Like the winery’s popular Three of Hearts rosé, this pale pink wine is released under the Speck Bros. label. Appealingly dry and medium-bodied, with red berry and melon notes that carry through to a refreshing finish. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario or direct, henryofpelham.com

Wolffer Estate Vineyard Summer In A Bottle Rosé 2021 (United States), $37.05

Rating:90 / 100

This exquisite dry rosé comes from one of the leading wineries in the Hamptons region of Long Island, N.Y., which has focused on producing top quality pink wine since 1992. Eighty per cent of the wine they produce each year is rosé. This is well-knit blend of merlot, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and other varieties grown on the estate that offers attractive ripe fruit, vibrant acidity and a generous texture. Drink now. Available in Ontario.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.