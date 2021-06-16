Nine wines fit for celebrating summer’s arrival, including some spicy and smooth syrahs and pop star’s harmonious rosé

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Waters on wine

Nine wines fit for celebrating summer’s arrival, including some spicy and smooth syrahs and pop star’s harmonious rosé

Christopher Waters
Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

This week's recommendations include a rosé produced in the south of France by a team that includes American pop star Post Malone.

berna namoglu/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The onset of summer combined with Father’s Day festivities and increasing opportunities to safely gather with small groups offers a variety of reasons to celebrate this weekend. With that in mind, this week’s recommendations cast about for barbecue reds, elegant rosés and enjoyable whites that are ideal for sipping in the sun (fingers crossed).

There’s a slight spotlight on the syrah or shiraz grape here, with three red wines that offer bright and spicy characters with smooth texture – perfect styles to enjoy with barbecued fare. The plush style of the Lehmann shiraz from Australia’s Barossa Valley is ripe and bold, while the one made by Paxton from Australia’s McLaren Vale region and Errázuriz’s syrah from vineyards close to the Pacific Ocean are equally packed with flavour and refreshment.

Syrah also plays a role in the blend of the Maison No. 9 Rosé, a high-profile wine produced in the south of France by a team that includes American pop star Post Malone. The crowd-pleasing pink wine is available in Ontario and Alberta and will turn up in other provinces in the coming weeks. Unlike other recent celebrity wines, which are made to be simple and sweet in style, this is refreshingly dry and offers an honest-to-goodness taste of the south of France that’s sure to be a summertime hit.

Story continues below advertisement

Cave Spring Cellars Pinot Gris Estate 2019 (Canada), $24.95

rating out of 100

91

An exciting new addition to the Cave Spring lineup, this is a rich and full-bodied wine with terrific depth of flavour and a fresh, inviting character. Its coppery pink colour is the result of 16 hours of skin contact before fermentation and aging in different sized oak barrels. There’s power and length here, with the promise of more complexity to come with more bottle. Drink now to 2027. Available direct through cavespring.ca.

CedarCreek Estate Winery Platinum Simes Vineyard Pinot Gris 2020 (Canada), $29.99

rating out of 100

92

This vibrant and complex organic pinot gris from the northern Okanagan gains depth and layers of flavour by blending batches fermented in stainless steel tanks, oak barrels and concrete vessels. The mix of citrus and stony flavours combined with the wine’s vibrant acidity and firm texture make for an appealing white that’s ready to drink now or hold for two to four years. Available direct through cedarcreek.bc.ca.

Errázuriz Aconcagua Costa Syrah 2018 (Chile), $21.95

rating out of 100

90

Syrah continues to be an exciting grape for winemakers in Chile, especially when grown in cooler, coastal sites like this one, a vineyard which is located 12 kilometres from the Pacific Ocean. The resulting wine is elegant, with spice-led aromas and floral and ripe dark fruit flavours. There’s a vibrancy here, which makes it a terrific red to enjoy with a meal. Drink now to 2028. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $24.99 in Nova Scotia.

Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 2018 (South Africa), $19.95

rating out of 100

89

A family-owned wine estate in Stellenbosch, Kanonkop is widely recognized as one of South Africa’s finest producers. The Kadette Cape Blend is based on pinotage, with cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc grapes, to produce a rich, savoury and complex red wine. This dry red is nicely structured, with a refreshing finish, which makes it a terrific barbecue red. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $22.99 in Nova Scotia.

Maison No 9. Rosé 2020 (France), $29.70

rating out of 100

90

American musician Post Malone is one of the creators of Maison No. 9, a stylish rosé produced in the south of France that draws its name from the pop star’s favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords. This rosé is the fashionable pale pink colour made famous by wine producers in Provence and comes with a suitably crowd-pleasing personality. It’s a fun, refreshingly dry wine that offers a balanced attack of fresh berry flavours and juicy orange acidity with a hint of spice. Available in Ontario at the above price, $29.99 in British Columbia (July 7 release), various prices in Alberta, $29.99 in Saskatchewan (June 21 release), $32.95 in Manitoba (June 21 release), $35.99 in New Brunswick, $34.99 in Nova Scotia (July 7 release), $35.99 in Prince Edward Island (July 5 release), $36.99 in Newfoundland (June 28 release).

Marqués De Riscal Rueda 2020 (Spain), $14.55

rating out of 100

87

This distinctively dry and aromatic white is a nice introduction to the charms of the verdejo grape, which is native to the Rueda region in Castilla y Leon. Made in a crisp and refreshing style, this is a simple and enjoyable wine with some soft herbs and floral notes adding interest to the citrusy character. Drink now. Vegan friendly. Available in Ontario at the above price ($12.55 until June 20), various prices in Alberta, $17.36 in Nova Scotia, $18.99 in Newfoundland.

Paxton MV Shiraz 2019 (Australia), $19.95

rating out of 100

90

According to the Paxton family, the MV on this wine’s label refers to the McLaren Vale region where the grapes were grown, as well as “multiple vineyards.” This wine is a blend of fruit from four certified organic and biodynamic estates. An expressive and enjoyable red, it’s rich and meaty in style, with full-bodied character and a decent finish. It’s fresh and flavourful, which makes it a winning style in my books. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario.

Peter Lehmann The Barossan Shiraz 2018 (Australia), $21.95

rating out of 100

88

This Barossa shiraz is made in a crowd-pleasing ripe and spicy style – many are sure to enjoy its concentration and depth of flavour. Its full-bodied style offers rich dark fruit, cocoa and peppery flavours, with an enjoyably smooth texture and finish. Drink now to 2028. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia ($19.99 until July 3, 2021), various prices in Alberta, $24.49 in Saskatchewan, $21.99 in Manitoba, $20.15 in Quebec, $26.02 in Nova Scotia.

Voyager Estate Girt by Sea Cabernet/Merlot 2017 (Australia), $24.95

rating out of 100

90

Voyager Estate is a family-owned winery in Margaret River that planted its vineyard in 1978. The Girt by Sea label is made to be its entry level range. Made in a smooth and juicy style, this 2017 vintage is developing nicely. The mix of ripe fruit with herbal and floral accents make for a complex red that’s nicely structured and easy to appreciate. Drink now to 2025. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies