 Skip to main content

Food & Wine Normindia Distilled Gin, France

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Beppi Crosariol’s Pick of the Week

Normindia Distilled Gin, France

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

The Mediterranean basin these days is awash in gin, from Spain to Portugal to Italy to France. Here’s one from Normandy, better known for great farmhouse ciders and the distilled apple brandy known as Calvados. True to its terroir, this tastes like bake apples, ever so slightly, while staying true to the juniper-forward profile of the London-dry style. Subtly smoky, with impressive depth, it comes across with added notes of ginger and cream.

Available in Ontario at the price below, $40.25 in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Price: $39.85

rating out of 100

93

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter