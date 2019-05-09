Normindia Distilled Gin, France

The Mediterranean basin these days is awash in gin, from Spain to Portugal to Italy to France. Here’s one from Normandy, better known for great farmhouse ciders and the distilled apple brandy known as Calvados. True to its terroir, this tastes like bake apples, ever so slightly, while staying true to the juniper-forward profile of the London-dry style. Subtly smoky, with impressive depth, it comes across with added notes of ginger and cream.
Available in Ontario at the price below, $40.25 in Quebec.
- Price: $39.85