While making his first sales call to Canada in 1962, Franco Luxardo recalls interest in the distinctive cherry liqueur his family produced since 1821. The hit of the portfolio, however, was Sambuca, the clear, anise-flavoured liqueur enjoying international success at the time.

One of only a few distilleries in Europe that has been owned and operated by the same family for more than 200 years, Luxardo attributes its success to evolving to meet consumer demand.

“We looked to diversify. Different products, different packaging, with major care taken over the quality,” Luxardo says. The range grew to include most styles of Italian liqueur, including Amaretto and Limoncello, and assorted other spirits.

“We have 1,300 different labels today because every country has its own labels. When the founder of the company started, it was easy. He signed every label and that was that.”

The family-owned distillery, which celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, has been based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto region in northeastern Italy, since 1947. The original distillery on the coast of what is now Croatia was destroyed during the Second World War. “We lost everything,” Luxardo says.

The modern operation remains centred on the Marasca Cherry, cultivating 30,000 trees of their proprietary sour cherry variety used to make Maraschino Liqueur, inspired by a medieval recipe that calls for distilling the leaves, stems, pits and skins of the fruit to make a complex and fragrant spirit.

Luxardo also harvests its fruit for a line of preserved candied cherries, marketed as the Original Maraschino Cherries, that are used to elevate stiff drinks and sweet desserts. These succulent dark cherries are dramatically different in flavour – and price – than the bright-red, syrupy sweet specimens found in grocery stores, ice cream parlours or at the bottom of a kiddie cocktail.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Luxardo joined the Henokiens Association, an organization of 51 family companies that have been in business for a minimum of 200 years. Since 1981, the international organization, with members working in a variety of fields, including publishing and wine, has offered bicentenary businesses a chance to share ideas and support.

