Piquette is ready to enjoy its moment in the sun

Piquette is a by-product of wine production produced from the second pressing of grape pomace, after water is added to extract the residual alcohol, flavour and sugar left after pressing. The result is a wine beverage with a refreshing tangy character that’s light in body, low in alcohol and less expensive given it’s effectively made from leftovers.

Water is added to flush the remaining sugar and flavour compounds out of the skins, pulp, seeds and, possibly, stems of what’s left in the press. A second fermentation could take place on the skins or by re-pressing the waterlogged skins before fermentation. Additional sugar or a sweetener, such as honey, could be used to boost the alcohol content.

Traditionally, piquette and other regional variations, such as Italy’s vinello or acqua pazza, was consumed by winery and vineyard workers. In Europe, its production is strictly sanctioned for home consumption to protect the integrity of commercial wines.

Made from a wide range of grape varieties in different wine regions, piquette’s unconventional style is variable. Some versions are hazy; many are fizzy like the wine spritzers of old. They typically range from 4- to 9-per-cent alcohol by volume and often are sold in smaller formats, beer bottles or single-serve cans, which helps keep the selling price down.

It’s not quite vinous, lacking the body and character of genuine wine. Its fruity and mouth-watering nature places it more in the realm of sour beer or, according to Bon Appétit magazine, “White Claw for wine lovers.’” No matter how you describe it, it’s tailor-made for enjoying during warm weather months.

Small wineries in Canada and the United States have been some of the earliest proponents of reviving this old-school practice. The first commercial releases in North America came from Wild Arc Farm in New York’s Hudson Valley in 2017. Estimates suggest roughly 60 producers have released their own versions, with many other interested wineries looking into the style. Traynor Vineyard, Leaning Post and Revel Cider are active producers in Ontario, while Averill Creek, Bella, Lightning Rock, Little Farm and Terravista Vineyards count amongst the growing number in British Columbia.

Benjamin Bridge in Gaspereau, N.S., produced piquette for the first time last year, using ortega, muscat and sauvignon blanc grape skins, with the addition of hops and sea salt flakes from local sources. The information sheet about the 2019 release says, “The true beauty of Piquette is that it unites low-intervention craftsmanship and affordability by relying on the highly sustainable act of reducing waste.”

The 2020 edition from Benjamin Bridge has just been released and features an eclectic mix of sauvignon blanc, New York muscat, chardonnay musque, ortega and geisenheim. But as is the case with all forms of piquette, the goal isn’t to showcase grape variety or specific vineyard character. The idea is to be zesty, flavourful and thirst-quenching whether or not you’ve spent a hard day working amongst the vines.

