The May long weekend signals the start of prime rosé season, and wine lovers can expect to see more complex, flavourful and premium-priced bottles from wineries around the world, that could be sipped poolside or at a picnic.

The rosé category has transformed from pink wines that were bright, fruity and refreshing by design — and typically affordably priced (under $20) — to richer, more elegant styles demanding $40 or more per bottle. (Sparkling rosé sales are also booming.) Inspired by increasing consumer demand, winemakers are taking a more serious approach by carefully selecting grapes to produce a rosé with the desired flavour, freshness and colour.

France, the United States and Spain rank as the largest producers of rosé each year. Within France, Provence is the region that enjoys the most familiarity thanks to its long history of pink wine production and the runaway success of Domaine Ott, Miraval and Château d’Esclans, which produces Whispering Angel. The popularity of the Provencal style has winemakers around the world looking to replicate the pale pink colour in their own local wines. It has also attracted celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kylie Minogue and John Legend to partner with vintners in the South of France to produce their own rosé brands.

Meanwhile, Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have generated international interest for rosés made in their country when they partnered with the famous Sicilian winery, Donnafugata in 2019. A fragrant and refreshing blend of nerello mascalese and nocera, Donnafugata Dolce & Gabbana Rosa Rosé 2022 is currently available at LCBO Vintages ($53.95) and SAQ outlets ($48.50).

Canadian rosés are made from a wide variety of grapes, including pinot noir, merlot and cabernet franc, and in a range of styles from mouthwatering to semi-sweet. The Malivoire Wine Company in Beamsville, Ontario was one of the first Canadian wineries to set its sights on producing top quality rosé. Its Ladybug Rosé was introduced in 1998 and ranks as the best-selling Ontario wine at LCBO stores and one of the bestselling rosés in the world at Vintages outlets.

Over the years, Malivoire added two other pink wines to its portfolio, Moira, a pinot noir-based rosé from the winery’s original estate vineyard, and Vivant, a blend of pinot noir and pinot gris from its vineyards. Moira is the most expensive of the lot at $24.95, while Ladybug sells for $17.95 at the winery and LCBO outlets ($15.95 until May 21, 2023).

Other Canadian wineries have put their own rosé programs in place and farm dedicated parcels of grapes specifically to make rosé. CedarCreek, Poplar Grove, Sandhill, Tantalus and Unsworth are consistent quality producers in British Columbia, while 13th Street, Henry of Pelham/Speck Bros, Tawse, Thirty Bench and Two Sisters are Ontario rosé producers to note.