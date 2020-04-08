 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices

Spirits expert Davin de Kergommeaux explains the effect of pandemic on local distillers

Nathalie Atkinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Salini Perera

When drinks experts Davin de Kergommeaux and Blair Phillips wrote The Definitive Guide to Canadian Distilleries, it was meant as a travel guide to the Canadian spirits world. Featuring more than 200 artisanal and commercial producers across the country, the book highlights each region with custom-drawn maps and distiller profiles. For now, however, while Canadians stay safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the book provides armchair travel. Just as the lockdown began and many distillers across Canada pivoted production to alcohol-based sanitizer products for front-line workers, The Globe spoke with co-author Davin de Kergommeaux about highlights of the Canadian spirits landscape, and what’s next for the industry.

What did you originally hope to accomplish writing this guide?

It’s a travel book, hopefully suggesting to people is that it’s not just about visiting one distillery, but that all over Canada there are little distillery trails. It answers the question, in any direction, “What should I do and see next?”

Story continues below advertisement

As you note in the book, there’s a lot of revenue in alco-tourism. What have you been thinking about as the pandemic response brings that to a halt?

How many distilleries really rely on tourism. Not only in the sale of their spirits but in an on-site restaurant, bar, tasting sessions. Value-added becomes a significant part of their daily cash flow particularly in the early days, and merchandise is a big deal. Some were already just living hand-to-mouth and, as visitors drop off, I don’t like to talk about doomsday but I think there will be some shake-out.

The book includes context about historical regulatory challenges the Canadian spirits industry has faced. What are current restrictions you’d change to help artisan distillers thrive?

We could have rules that would make it much, much easier for the small distillers to succeed financially. For example, if they were allowed to sell their spirits on-premises without paying all the taxes – like to avoid all the LCBO or provincial liquor board markup and just pay excise taxes and GST. If you made that rule for everybody it would hugely benefit the small distilleries because that would be 95 per cent of their business.

What’s the alternative until it’s safe to hit the road and visit in person again?

Many of the small distilleries do mail order. If people are not able to leave home, what better time to treat yourself to some of these new artisanal products? They represent something that you cannot purchase from the major distillers. When you’ve got your whole heart and investment in your distillery, in just a few products and no economies of scale, you really have to figure out how to make it special. Especially when products can cost almost twice as much as those of large distillers. We know liquor is very much price-sensitive – at the liquor store, five cents in the price can be the difference between buying this one or that one. So people need to talk about how and why they do it, how it represents their locality, that it’s money well spent.

What are your favourite examples of this?

Story continues below advertisement

Take the sumac berries that Legend Distilling in Naramata, B.C. are using; the lemon flavours you get from that are genuinely unique, those materials aren’t available in large quantities, it’s not reproduceable on a large scale. Or at Pemberton, they’re digging and burning their own peat. Talk about people who are insanely passionate about what they’re doing. Like Sébastien Roy at Fils du Roy in New Brunswick: The Gin Thuya is terroir-based flavour that is hyper-local. Then you go out to Sheringham on Vancouver Island and they’re using winged kelp that they harvest, walking-distance from the distillery, for their Seaside Gin. And it’s spectacular. It’s not Tanqueray.

What has been the biggest surprise or most unexpected Canadian spirit you’ve tasted so far?

There are many, but one that’s wonderful is Acérum [from Distillerie Shefford], a white spirit made entirely from maple sap. Distilled, it has elements of the woodiness of the maple. There’s nothing more Canadian than that. The book has also been a revelation of how good vodka can be, because Canada is making vodka unlike anywhere else in the world. I am not a vodka fan, so it was a bit of a shock.

If you could have just a couple of bottles…

I would take any bottle from Two Brewers in the Yukon. If I had to pick just one it would be Shelter Point Smoke Point whisky, matured in barrels that previously held Laphroiag whisky. But in another week, I’ll have a different favourite.

What are you sipping as the weather warms up?

Story continues below advertisement

My current tipple is local gin. I really love the Sheringham Seaside Gin, and the Saskatoon Honey Gin from Alberta’s Eau Claire is really springy and really nice for this season.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies