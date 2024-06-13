Summer recipes guide: Burgers, potato salad, galettes and more

Kick off summer with these meal ideas that are perfect for the warmer months and beyond.

Nine satisfying wines for summer

A fresh summer menu that requires no heat to make

Sides

Open this photo in gallery: Crispy Crushed Potato Salad with Asparagus and Sauce GribicheJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Sauce gribiche is a classic French sauce made by emulsifying hard-boiled egg with oil, mustard, capers and cornichons … all perfect pairings with crunchy-edged potatoes and asparagus. Toss the veg with the sauce to dress it, or serve it spooned overtop. (Do this right before serving, to keep the potatoes crispy.) Boiled egg makes it gribiche, but it’s just as delicious – similar to tartar sauce – without.

Open this photo in gallery: Fire-roasted baba ghanoushJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

The amount of tahini, lemon juice and olive oil you use will depend on the quantity of slow-roasted eggplant and onion you begin with, and your personal taste – adjust for each to achieve the flavour and texture you want. If you want to make some naan to go with it, you can also cook it on the grill or in a cast iron skillet over an open fire.

Mains

Open this photo in gallery: How We Eat - Spring Onion CakesJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

There are many ways to make a green-onion cake; the process of rolling the dough thin, then rolling it up, turning it into a coil and rolling it flat creates flaky layers, similar to a paratha. If you don’t want to cook all four cakes at once, you can freeze them, rolled flat and uncooked, between pieces of waxed paper or parchment, and cook them straight from frozen. (They can be frozen after cooking, too, but are best served crisp and warm, straight from the pan.)

Open this photo in gallery: Kimchi Bacon Smash BurgerRichard Won/Supplied

Street Hawker’s umami-packed kimchi burger features a supporting cast of lightly fried onions, bacon and cheese. And for vegetarians, a fresh and herbaceous grilled paneer and watermelon sandwich with cilantro pesto offers a new twist on a classic sandwich.

Open this photo in gallery: Wilted Greens TartJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

This stunning tart is perfect for the first greens of spring. The fragile phyllo – which is easier to work with than you might think – gives it a wonderfully rustic look. The tart can be served warm, at room temperature or cold, perfect for breakfast in bed or a larger gathering. The recipe only calls for six to eight sheets of phyllo but don’t worry, you aren’t on the hook to use the rest up immediately. It can be wrapped well and returned to the freezer.

Desserts

Open this photo in gallery: Berry Upside down CakeJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

This cake can be made with berries and then move on to plums and peaches as they come into season. The fruit caramelizes on the bottom or top (depending on which way you want to look at it), making for a flavourful, soft, moist cake.

Open this photo in gallery: Rhubarb galetteJulie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Rhubarb pie doesn’t have to be complicated. This free-form galette can be made with regular pie dough or frozen puff pastry. If you like, scatter crumbled cookies (shortbread or gingersnaps are delicious) on top after it’s baked for a crunchy contrast. You could wait for strawberries, but there’s no need. Rhubarb stands up on its own and pairs well with all the seasonal fruits that are right around the corner: berries, stone fruits such as peaches, plums, cherries, and in the fall, apples and pears. If you have an air fryer (really, a tiny convection oven) you can bake a pie for one or two using a piece of pastry and a reduced ratio of rhubarb-sugar-cornstarch.

