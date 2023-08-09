To my taste, lighter and brighter styles of wine that deliver flavour and refreshment are tailor-made for August entertaining. Good thing there is a wide selection of white, rosé and even red wines that fit the bill.

This month’s shopping list includes some satisfying sauvignon blancs made by Canadian producers, including Ontario’s Henry of Pelham and British Columbia’s Blue Mountain, which threw a party in July to celebrate the release of its 2022 white wines after being out of stock for two years. The owners decided not to release the wines they made at their Okanagan Falls estate winery in 2021, after smoke from the Thomas Creek wildfire contaminated the wines produced.

There’s also an eclectic pair of wines from Sicily, a white and red made with regional grapes grillo and frappato respectively, that are expressive and truly enjoyable.

Of course, not everyone shares my affection for vibrant and crisp wine styles. Which is why I’ve shared some richly concentrated red wines that would be right at home at a barbecue, including La Vendimia, a fruity and flavourful red from celebrated Spanish winemaker Alvaro Palacios, and Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz, a rewarding style of shiraz that’s a pleasure to drink any time of year.

Blue Mountain Estate Cuvée Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Canada), $25.90

Rating:91 / 100

To make a more expressive white wine, Blue Mountain fermented the juice from its estate-grown sauvignon blanc grapes in a mix of stainless tanks, French oak barrels and large format oak barrels. The result is a fresh and focused wine, with appealing fragrance and texture. The flavours suggest an enticing mix of herbal and fruit (peach, ruby grapefruit) notes. Drink now to 2027. Available at the above price direct, bluemountainwinery.com, various prices in Alberta, $29.99 in Saskatchewan.

Chronos Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Canada), $29.99

Rating:88 / 100

Chronos delivers a ripe and rewarding style of sauvignon blanc, with bold tropical fruit and peach flavours and juicy grapefruit notes. This is made in a nicely balanced and enjoyable style, with a sweeter character that gives it mass appeal. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price direct, timewines.ca, various prices in British Columbia.

Feudo Maccari Olli Grillo 2021 (Italy), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

Made with the grillo grape, this rich and refreshing dry white comes from vineyards on the southernmost tip of Sicily. The mix of honeyed and floral aromas make a pleasing first impression, while the flavours suggest apple, pear and melon notes. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta.

Henriot Brut Rosé Champagne 2012 (France), $152.95

Rating:93 / 100

This satisfying, refreshing and flavourful rosé Champagne is produced from a 60/40 pinot noir and chardonnay blend from the 2012 harvest. Only the third vintage dated brut rosé released by Henriot since 1990 (2012 joins the 2008 and 1990), it was produced with grapes grown in grand and premier cru sites, including a parcel in Aÿ that’s made into a red wine and represents 10 per cent of the blend. Strawberry and cherry, plum and citrus flavours stand out in this elegantly fruity and focused sparkling rosé that promises to mature gracefully. Drink now to 2030. Available at the above price in Ontario, $150.99 in British Columbia.

Henry of Pelham The Shadow Rock Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (Canada), $21.95

Rating:91 / 100

A blend of tank-fermented and barrel-fermented wines yields a richer style of sauvignon blanc that Henry of Pelham previously labelled as Fumé Blanc. The flavour, which suggest melon, passionfruit and lemon with spice and vanilla notes from barrel fermentation and aging, strikes a white Bordeaux chord as opposed to the zesty and intense Marlborough style. Drink now to 2025. Available in Ontario at the above price or direct, henryofpelham.com

Le Macchiole Bolgheri Rosso 2020 (Italy), $42.95

Rating:93 / 100

First produced in 2004, this merlot-based blend represents the entry-level release from this organic Tuscan estate. The wine was aged in oak and concrete to build texture and complexity while retaining freshness. The finished wine is nicely structured, with a refreshing character that is layered with appealing dark fruit and spice flavours. Drink now to 2030. Available in Ontario at the above price, $58.99 in British Columbia.

Palacios Remondo La Vendimia 2021 (Spain), $19.95

Rating:88 / 100

Alvaro Palacios is responsible for La Vendimia (meaning the harvest) which offers an appealing juicy and fruity personality, with spice and orange zest accents. The smooth texture and persistence add to its appeal. A full-bodied and flavourful barbecue-friendly blend of grenache and tempranillo, this is ready to drink. Enjoy with a slight chill during warmer evenings. Drink now to 2026. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $19.55 in Quebec.

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz 2019 (Australia), $56

Rating:93 / 100

First released in 1959, Bin 28 was labelled as Kalimna Shiraz, a reference to one of the most important vineyards in the Penfolds portfolio. Kalimna was removed to reflect the multiregion blend used to produce the modern Bin 28. The 2019 blend features shiraz grown in vineyards in McLaren Vale, Barossa Valley, Padthaway and Wrattonbully. There’s lots to appreciate in this rich and rewarding red wine, with its opulent core of juicy fruit with spicy and savoury notes that add interest. The texture is silky with vibrancy and sumptuous finish. Drink now to 2038. Available at the above price, direct, lcbo.com, $48.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $49.99 in Manitoba, $54.99 in Newfoundland.

Planeta Frappato 2021 (Italy), $24.95

Rating:90 / 100

This light, bright and fragrant red wine is made with the frappato grapes grown in vineyards in Vittorio on the southeast coast of Sicily. The flavours suggest a pleasant mix of plum and red cherry, with a crisp and refreshing finish. On a hot day, serve slightly chilled for best enjoyment. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario.

Rocca delle Macìe Famiglia Zingarelli Riserva Chianti Classico 2019 (Italy), $25.95

Rating:92 / 100

This concentrated and complex sangiovese blend is a shining example of what makes red wines from Chianti Classico so exciting. The mix of dark fruit flavours is enhanced by savoury, spice and cedar notes which result in an appealing wine to enjoy now and over the next decade. Available at the above price in Ontario, $23.70 in Quebec.