Ten wines to make your heart flutter for Valentine’s Day

The pink and red hearts festooned around retail stores are a sure sign that love is in the air these days. Wine shops looking to do cupid’s work also tend to see the world through a pink and red filter, suggesting a variety of rosés, pink bubblies and red wines as ideal Valentine’s Day selections.
But the best way to thoughtfully pay tribute to a friend or loved one is with a well-chosen gift that truly reflects their interests and inclinations. If they happen to be wine lovers, here’s a selection of current releases that touch on a wide array of styles.
This week’s recommendations include different takes on fruity white and sparkling styles and a mixed bag of red wines with juicy, refined or complex characters. Maybe not something for everyone, but certainly a compellingly diverse selection that’s bound to strike a chord.
Anselmi San Vincenzo Estate 2018 (Italy)
PRICE: $17.95
Winemaker Roberto Anselmi famously broke free of the conventions of the Soave appellation in 2000 to produce a distinctively ripe and rewarding white by blending regional and international grape varieties. A mix of the indigenous garganega grape with sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, the 2018 San Vincenzo Estate offers a core of peach and tropical fruit with honeyed and herbal notes. This is an attractive white with roundness, weight and a refreshing finish. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $16.50 in Quebec.
Bodega El Esteco Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Argentina)
PRICE: $22.95
Located in northern Argentina, El Esteco produces wine in the Calchaqui Valley for its widely available Don David Reserve and estate-bottled labels. This 100-per-cent cabernet sauvignon delivers the fragrance and structure of the variety, with appealing spice and dark fruit notes and youthful tannins that make it a pleasing and rustic red wine that should age gracefully. Drink now to 2023. Available in Quebec at the above price, $22.49 in Manitoba.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay 2017 (United States)
PRICE: $19.95
Produced by the largest winery in Washington State, this chardonnay from Columbia Valley is made for mass appeal. A soft, fruity and flavourful white wine, this is nicely balanced with some spice and cream notes adding some complexity. Drink now. Available in Ontario and Quebec at the above price, $21.99 ($19.99 until Feb. 29) in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $24.98 in Newfoundland.
Covert Farms Family Estate Amicitia 2016 (Canada)
PRICE: $29.90
Located in Oliver, B.C., the Covert family christened their organic, estate grown red blend from the Okanagan Valley with the Latin word for “friendship.” A mix of six grapes, with a leading role played by merlot and cabernet sauvignon, this is a rich, complex and nicely integrated red wine. The combination of dried fruit and spice notes make for an expressive dry red wine that is drinking nicely now and promises to hold over the next three to five years. Available direct through covertfarms.ca.
Escudo Rojo Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2018 (Chile)
PRICE: $17.95
Created by Bordeaux-based Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Escudo Rojo produces an impressive range of wines from Chile’s Maipo Valley for the export market. This enjoyable dry red offers tremendous value considering the winemaking TLC – 100-per-cent hand-harvested cabernet sauvignon, aged six to eight months in French oak barrels – resulting in a ripe and polished wine with an impressive smooth texture. Drink now. Available in Ontario.
François Villard L’appel des Sereines Syrah 2016 (France)
PRICE: $19.95
One of the northern Rhône’s bright stars, François Villard traded a restaurant career for winemaking in 1991. His L’appel des Sereines Syrah is produced with grapes from younger vines, spread across four parcels that stretch from St. Joseph to Vérin near Condrieu. Impressive and expressive, this $20 bottle packs a lot of charm and character. This really shows the freshness and finesse of well-made syrah. It’s drinking now, with potential to develop nicely over the next four to six years. Available in Ontario. The equally impressive 2017 vintage is $20 in Quebec.
Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Rosé Champagne (France)
PRICE: $84.45
One of the world’s most popular Champagne brands, Moët needs little introduction. But the style and quality of its rosé is often overshadowed by the success of the classic Brut Impérial white label. A well-made rosé, such as this one, presents intense aromas and flavours of fresh berries in addition to the fresh citrusy character common to Champagne. This is refreshingly fruity and nicely balanced, making it a style that works with or without food. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $80.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $84.32 in Manitoba, $83 in Quebec, $96.75 in Newfoundland.
See Ya Later Ranch Major’s Blend Red 2016 (Canada)
PRICE: $22.95
One of the highest-elevation vineyard sites in the Okanagan, See Ya Later Ranch’s name comes from the terse goodbye note original owner Major Hugh Fraser received from his English wife, who wasn’t taken with the remote and rural setting. The syrah and merlot dominant Major’s Block Red Blend is made in a crowd-pleasing soft and confected style, with smooth texture and bold fruit and spice notes. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.
The Show Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 (United States)
PRICE: $19.95
Coming from the Three Thieves wine partnership of Charles Bieler, Joel Gott and Roger Scommegna, the Show Cabernet consistently delivers a ripe and flavourful California red wine style. This blend of cabernet sauvignon with 10-per-cent petite sirah offers easy to appreciate concentrated red fruit, vanilla and spice notes, with a supple texture and decent finish. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $19.99 in Manitoba, $18.95 in Quebec, $22.99 in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Zuccardi Vinos de Montana Poligonos Uco Valley Malbec 2016 (Argentina)
PRICE: $29.95
The family that launched the bestselling Fuzion label and brought Argentina onto the radar of wine lovers around the world is now producing some of the most exciting wines in South America. The small-batch Poligonos label sees malbec from the highest-elevation vineyards in the Tupungato appellation fermented and aged in specially constructed cement tanks to develop texture – mouthfeel in wine jargon – similar to wines fermented in oak barrels, but without the addition of any toasty or oaky flavours. The result is a fresh and intense red wine, with robust dark fruit and peppery notes. This unadorned winemaking style might not be for everyone, but its vital and raw character is highly touted as the next wave from Argentina. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario.
Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.