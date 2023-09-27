There’s a comforting aspect to October, with its cooler temperatures and leaves starting to fall, that inspired this week’s selection of no-fuss, crowd-pleasing wines. These are bottles that should satisfy all your wine-drinking guests at Thanksgiving and beyond.

Most have a soothing character that makes them go-to options for dinner parties or restorative meals after a busy day. Many were selected because they offer outstanding quality versus price ratios. All come highly recommended as bottles to have on hand because they are delicious examples of their grape varieties and region. They are balanced, flavourful picks to enjoy with or without food.

The lineup includes some popular styles. Prosecco from Italy, malbec from Argentina and sauvignon blanc from New Zealand are sure to be familiar to most Canadian wine lovers. But I’m excited for anyone who is about to discover the concentrated and juicy flavours of red wines from Jumilla in Spain, the powerful perfume of white wines made with the torrontes grape in Argentina, or the discreet charms of pinot blanc, such as the one from Alsace suggested here.

Cascina Chicco Rocche di Castelletto Barolo 2017 (Italy), $57.95

Rating:92 / 100

Made in a modern style, with a sweet and ripe character, Chicco’s Rocche di Castelletto Barolo features a core of cherry and berry fruit supported by good acidity and fine tannins. More complex savoury, tobacco and licorice aromas emerge as this youthful red wine opens. Decant for best enjoyment if you’re opening this soon. Drink now to 2030. Available in Ontario.

Closson Chase Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021 (Canada), $37

Rating:90 / 100

This Prince Edward County pinot noir, which comes from Closson Chase’s 14 hectares of estate vineyards, is made in a fresh and fragrant style, with satisfying floral, savoury and earthy notes. The bright core of sour cherry fruit contributes to the juicy character, which is rounded out by a supple texture and lingering finish. Vegan. Drink now to 2027. Available at the above price in Ontario, $38 direct, clossonchase.com, $33 in Newfoundland.

Domaine Bousquet Malbec Organic 2022 (Argentina), $17

Rating:89 / 100

Always a serious expression of malbec for its price, Bousquet uses grapes from its organically certified estate in Tupungato, Argentina, for this ripe and complex red wine. The wine’s ripe fruit character and silky texture is nicely balanced by bright acidity, polished tannins and herbal/spice notes that add interest and complexity. Drink now to 2026. Vegan friendly. Available at the above price in Ontario ($15.50 until Oct. 8), $17.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $16.04 in Manitoba, $17 in Quebec (2021 vintage), $25.01 in Nova Scotia (Bishop’s Cellar), $18.99 in Prince Edward Island.

El Petit Bonhomme 2020 (Spain), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

A winning blend of monastrell, garnacha and syrah grapes grown on older bush vines in Jumilla in southwest Spain, this fruity red wine makes the most of its fresh and ripe character. Nicely concentrated dark fruit flavours are rounded out by peppery spice and herbal notes. The smooth and soft texture add to the crowd-pleasing nature. Drink now. Vegan. Available at the above price in Ontario, $17.99 in British Columbia ($16.99 until Sept. 30), various prices in Alberta, $18.99 in Manitoba, $16.40 in Quebec, $19.69 in Prince Edward Island.

Hãhã Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (New Zealand), $18.95

Rating:90 / 100

This is a straightforward expression of sauvignon blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, at a nice price. It is made in a textbook style, offering refreshment, aromatic intensity and pure grassy and citrus flavours that linger. It’s dry, with a stony edge that makes it stand out from the sweeter, more commercial labels available. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta.

La Gioiosa et Amorosa Brut Prosecco (Italy), $16.95

Rating:87 / 100

This soft and creamy prosecco is made by the Moretti Polegato family, who has owned and operated the estate in Treviso, Italy, since 1974. The flavour suggests pear and red apple with citrus zest and honey on the lingering finish. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta.

La Luna e I Falò Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2020 (Italy), $24.95

Rating:90 / 100

Like gamay, the barbera grape makes red wines with mass appeal. Offering ripe and tangy dark fruit flavours with pepper and medicinal notes, this is a supple and balanced red with a lingering finish. Twelve months aging in oak barrels contributes to the wine’s rich texture and depth of flavour. Drink now to 2026. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta.

Lone Wolf Cinsault 2022 (South Africa), $35.95

Rating:93 / 100

Lone Wolf is produced by B Vintners, a collaboration between cousins Gavin Bruwer and Bruwer Raats in South Africa. This small-batch red is made with cinsault grapes from a vineyard planted in Stellenbosch in 1953. A nicely structured wine that shows the easygoing appeal of cinsault, this has a light and bright character that shows red fruit, floral and spice notes. Light yet concentrated, it’s enjoyable on its own or a solid option to enjoy with a meal. Drink now to 2030. Available in Ontario.

Susana Balbo Crios Torrontés 2022 (Argentina), $17.95

Rating:90 / 100

One of the most attention-grabbing white wines on the market, Crios Torrontés is intensely aromatic and refreshingly flavourful. The current vintage effectively captures the over-the-top personality of the torrontes grape, with tropical fruit, peach and citrus notes backed by floral accents. Serve chilled, but not too cold that you mute the dramatic fragrance. Drink now to 2024. Available at the above price in Ontario ($15.95 until Oct. 8), $24.98 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.

Willm Réserve Pinot Blanc 2021 (France), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

Frequently overshadowed by riesling and gewurztraminer in Alsace, pinot blanc is often made in a dry and balanced style that makes it a safe bet for entertaining. The mix of lemon and pear fruit flavours are approachable, while the refreshing character means this could be enjoyed with or without food. Drink now to 2024. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $17.15 in Quebec, $22.42 in Nova Scotia.