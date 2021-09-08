 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Waters on wine

Thanks to a change in winemaking laws in Italy, Prosecco producers in Veneto can now offer bubbles with a rosé hue

Christopher Waters
Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Vineyards in the Veneto belonging to the Bottega family are used to produce a range of grappas, liqeurs and wines, including a new range of Prosecco rosés.

Handout

Wine makers in northern Italy have been producing rosé sparkling wines for decades, but consumers have only recently been able to buy bottles of Prosecco rosé thanks to a change in the winemaking laws in 2020, which allows vintners in the designated appellation to blend glera, the traditional grape for making Prosecco, with a small amount of pinot noir to create pink bubbly.

Considering sales of rosé continue to surge around the world and the popularity of Prosecco is booming in most markets, the marketing move makes a lot of sense. Consumers love the fresh and fruity character of both styles of wine on their own, so why not produce a pink Prosecco that could prove to be even more attractive to wine lovers?

My first taste of Prosecco’s new model comes from Bottega, a family winery and distillery that traces its roots back to 1635. The wine operation was added in 1992, with the launch of the Il Vino dei Poeti Prosecco brand. Other sparkling and still wines have been added to the portfolio over the years, including four new Prosecco rosé products.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s perhaps not surprising that pink Prosecco tastes much like traditional Prosecco, given that producers are able to use a maximum of 15-per-cent pinot noir in their blend. The white peach, citrus and blossom notes of that grape dominate the aromas and flavours of Bottega’s Vino Dei Poeti Brut Rosé. Pinot noir’s main role seems to be adding a pinkish hue to the sparkling wine. Its subtle berry character lingers in the background.

The new crowd-pleasing sparkling wine is recommended alongside a mix of red, white and pink wine styles that offer good value for the price (under $20 a bottle in most markets across the country). These are good candidates to have on hand for fall get-togethers or looking ahead to the holidays.

Bodega Piedra Negra Pinot Grigio 2020 (Argentina), $15

rating out of 100

88

Made by the Lurton family’s operation in Argentina, this organic white wine shows a riper and richer style of pinot grigio. There’s a creamy texture and abundant fruit, with a crisp and refreshing finish that makes the style enjoyable on its own or at the dinner table. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.55 in Quebec, $17.99 in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, $16.97 in Nova Scotia, $16.47 in Prince Edward Island, $17.98 in Newfoundland.

Bottega Vino Dei Poeti Brut Rosé (Italy), $14.95

rating out of 100

88

Prosecco producers in northern Italy were able to add rosés to their portfolio this year. A stylish blend of glera and pinot noir, this fresh and fruity example from Bottega shows the crowd-pleasing nature of Prosecco with a vibrant pink hue and suggestion of berry flavours alongside expected peach and citrus notes. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.99 in British Columbia, $22.99 in Prince Edward Island.

Folklore Chardonnay 2019 (Australia), $17.95

rating out of 100

88

Folklore is one of the labels produced by winemaker Larry Cherubino in Western Australia. A blend of chardonnay from Margaret River and Frankland River, this is a rich and refreshing white. There’s nice complexity and character here, with a mouthwatering finish. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario.

La Linda Private Selection Old Vines Malbec 2019 (Argentina), $16

rating out of 100

88

Produced by Luigi Bosca at its estate in Mendoza, this malbec shows bold fruit flavours with a savoury edge that adds interest. A solid barbecue red. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.

La Mascota Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 (Argentina), $15.95

rating out of 100

90

This dry and expressive red wine really captures the fragrance and character of the cabernet grape. The mix of plum, berry and herbal aromas, which are nicely accented by cedar and spice notes, is really appealing. Drink now to 2027. Available in Ontario at the above price ($13.95 until Sept. 12), $17.99 in British Columbia and Nova Scotia, various prices in Alberta, $16.10 in Quebec.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé Ventoux 2020 (France), $12.45

rating out of 100

87

Made by the Perrin family in the Ventoux village of the Rhône Valley, this crisp and refreshing rosé is a consistently pleasant style year after year. The whole Vieille Ferme range made in the south of France is solid, especially for the price. Drink now. Available in Ontario at the above price, $12.99 in British Columbia and Manitoba, various prices in Alberta, $14.99 in Saskatchewan, $13.25 in Quebec, $14.99 in New Brunswick, $15.99 in Prince Edward Island.

Mare Di Sirena Pinot Grigio 2020 (Italy), $8.90

rating out of 100

87

Toronto wine agent Alex Patinos is the mastermind behind this value-price white. Similar to his efforts with the popular Toro Bravo label, he sought out a winery to produce a wine that met his style, quality and price parameters. The result is this bright and fruity white that’s nicely balanced by a refreshing finish. Its style makes for a solid everyday house white. Drink now. Available in Ontario.

Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet 2019 (Australia), $19.95

rating out of 100

90

Here’s a terrific example of the quintessential Australian blend of shiraz (syrah) and cabernet from one of the country’s leading producers. It is a rich and ripe red wine, with nicely integrated fruit and spice notes that carry through to a lingering finish. Made in the classic Penfolds house style, this is ready to drink now with potential to age. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba, $17.10 in Quebec, $23.99 in New Brunswick, $24.99 in Nova Scotia.

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec 2019 (Argentina), $13.95

rating out of 100

88

This rich and flavourful malbec always impresses. Made in a full-bodied style with a smooth texture, this offers lots of blueberry and blackberry fruit and chocolate notes, with a refreshing finish. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, $17.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $19.99 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $20.99 in Newfoundland.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies