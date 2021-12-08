Your festive fizz doesn’t have to come from the Champagne appellation in northern France; there are plenty of sparkling wines from other parts of the world, including wine regions here in Canada.ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Word to the wise, if you’re counting on ringing in the new year with a proper bottle of Champagne, you had better shop now or risk being disappointed. Challenges getting necessary supplies, such as glass bottles and cardboard boxes, as well as shipping delays has put pressure on Champagne houses and pretty much every other winery around the world for the past year.

While the initial stages of the pandemic took the sparkle out of Champagne’s sales, interest came surging back, which forced sommeliers at top restaurants and bubbly lovers across Canada to shop early or get creative. Leading up to the holidays, restaurants were scrambling to secure sufficient bottles of bubbly to have on hand for guests looking to enjoy a glass or two as part of their celebrations.

If your festive fizz doesn’t have to come from the Champagne appellation in northern France, you have plenty of options amongst the array of sparkling wines from other parts of the world, including wine regions here in Canada, which have never been better.

Prosecco and cava have long been familiar styles of sparkling for wine lovers. The fresh and fruity charm of Prosecco from Italy has seen sales increase around the world each year, including where the easy-to-appreciate bubbly is the No. 1 selling sparkling wine. Interest in cavas from Spain continues to grow as Canadians finally embrace sparkling wine as an everyday choice for informal occasions as well as celebrating milestones and major holidays.

Local producers have also benefited as consumers have started to buy more Canadian wine, including sparkling wine, during the pandemic. Sales figures from 2020 show domestic sparkling wine accounted for 18 per cent of bubbly sales, with significant growth predicted for this year.

The list of top Canadian sparkling producers continues to increase as well, as wineries in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Ontario continue in their dedication to improve their quality.

Some standout producers include 13th Street, Henry of Pelham, KEW Vineyards, Trius and Two Sisters from Ontario. In British Columbia, Bella, Fitzpatrick, Gray Monk, Noble Ridge and Summerhill are notable producers, while Nova Scotia’s best include Benjamin Bridge, Blomidon, L’Acadie Vineyards, and Lightfoot & Wolfville.

