These eight innovative and exciting spirits will add some energy to your midsummer mixology game

The warm weather months have long been high season for new product launches from local and international distilleries. The difference this year has been a serious reduction in fanfare and tasting opportunities as these new bottles take their place on liquor store shelves.
Gin continues to be an incredibly competitive category as producers embrace production and marketing innovations to capture consumer interest. From craft distillers to major brands, a dynamic array of styles and flavours is continuing to come on stream. The broad selection continues to fuel the gin boom, particularly as devotees aren’t easily typecast. Gin enthusiasts count amongst younger and older demographics. The refreshing nature of the classic gin and tonic makes interest soar in the summer.
Innovation isn’t exclusive to juniper-infused spirits, however. Creative distillers everywhere are looking to improve upon or rework concepts to tap into new markets. Notably, a trio of established Canadian whisky producers have successfully branched out with inventive products that are included in these eight spirit recommendations, which are inviting, distinctive and ideal for summer sipping.
Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve (Jamaica)
SCORE: 91 PRICE: $38.30
Appleton Estate has launched a new 8 Year Old Reserve blended rum as part of an overhaul of the packaging and labels for the venerable Jamaican distillery’s portfolio. Eight years refers to the minimum age statement for the batches used for the blend, which have been aged in American oak. This dark rum is rich and flavourful, with textbook orange peel, spicy oak and honey notes. Its smooth and full flavour makes this a solid sipping rum. Available in Ontario at the above price, $35.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $35.59 in Manitoba, $38.82 in Nova Scotia, and $38.59 in Prince Edward Island.
Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin (United Kingdom)
SCORE: 90 PRICE: $59.70
This small-batch limited release was crafted in tribute to the summer solstice, which is when the marketing department would lead us to believe “the most vivid blooms flourish.” Snark factor aside, there is a distinct floral and fresh berry aspect in addition to the usual range of botanicals, such as cucumber, juniper and citrus zest, which makes this really alluring. It also maintains that crowd-pleasing Hendrick’s house style, which works well served neat, on the rocks or as part of a martini. Available in Ontario at the above price, $61.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $59.75 in Quebec.
Isle of Harris Gin (United Kingdom)
SCORE: 92 PRICE: $92.10
This distinctive Scottish gin plays up the use of locally-harvested sugar kelp, one of the nine botanicals that shape its aroma and flavour. The addition of kelp, which is gathered by hand from local sea lochs, is believed to add a maritime note to its profile. Juniper and pine needle notes dominate this remarkably smooth and complex spirit that is truly refreshing. The price and quality warrants serving this neat, but it’s also enjoyable served in a highball glass mixed with elderflower tonic water or cordial. Available in Ontario at the above price, $94.99 in British Columbia, $92 in Quebec, $84.99 in Nova Scotia.
Northern Keep Vodka (Canada)
SCORE: 91 PRICE: $34.95
A new addition to the Alberta Distillers portfolio, this vodka is produced from Canadian rye and winter wheat distilled five times to its purest form. The resulting spirit offers spice and citrus notes, with a pleasingly rich texture. Similar to rye-based whiskies, there’s a characteristic firm peppery edge to the aftertaste. Serve on the rocks to savour its silky-smooth character. Available in Ontario at the above price, $33.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $32.49 in Saskatchewan, $34.99 in Manitoba, $33.99 in Nova Scotia.
Romeo’s Gin (Canada)
SCORE: 89 PRICE: $40.20
The fifth edition of this Montreal-made dry gin features artwork by contemporary artist Sandra Chevrier. A new Canadian artist is commissioned to design the label each year as part of the company’s innovative marketing approach. Made in a fresh and intense style, this offers a range of expected (cucumber, juniper, coriander) and unexpected (almond, dill) notes. The lingering finish is warm and persistent, which suggests this would be best enjoyed as a gin and tonic, martini or part of a cocktail. Available in Ontario at the above price, $43.99 in Saskatchewan, $39.75 in Quebec.
The Forager Botanical Whisky (Canada)
SCORE: 89 PRICE: $34.95
Based on a curious notion to infuse Canadian whisky with the botanicals that typically give gin its fragrance and character, The Forager is a creative mash-up that works. Forty Creek distillery in Grimsby, Ont. launched this light and smooth whisky this year, advising consumers to enjoy it served on the rocks with tonic water as a thirst-quenching alternative to the classic gin and tonic. Available in Ontario at the above price, $34.99 in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, various prices in Alberta.
J.P. Wiser’s Manhattan Whisky Cocktail (Canada)
SCORE: 88 PRICE: $29.95
This ready-to-serve cocktail is a blend of Canadian whisky, vermouth and natural flavours that makes for a sweeter style of Manhattan than some might prefer. But the pour-and-serve format of this flavourful pre-mixed cocktail has its appeal, particularly for summer outings when you can’t be bothered to pack a variety of ingredients and bar kit. Fans of the Manhattan will likely also appreciate J.P. Wiser’s Old Fashioned Whisky Cocktail. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.99/375 mL in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $29.49 in Manitoba, $30.99 in New Brunswick, $30.49 in Nova Scotia, $29.99 in Prince Edward Island, $32.25 in Newfoundland.
The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old (Scotland)
SCORE: 93 PRICE: $149.95
The use of sherry-seasoned casks is so integral to The Macallan’s style that the Scottish distillery produces its own barrels made from specially-selected oak trees harvested in Spain and France and lends them to sherry bodegas to mature their Oloroso-style fortified wines. That way, they ensure access to the necessary inventory to produce its celebrated range of age-declared sherry-barrel-aged single malts. This 12-year-old expression is remarkably supple and smooth, offering attractive notes of sultana, dried apricot, toasted nut, vanilla and spice. Available in Ontario at the above price, $129.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $149.99 in New Brunswick.
