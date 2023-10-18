Autumn brings a change of step for how we dress as well as what we prepare in our kitchens. To my mind, it also inspires different choices from the bevy of spirits available. Aged spirits, such as whisky, brandy and cognac as well as different styles of rum and tequila, often seem more seasonally appropriate when cooler weather descends upon us. That’s why I’m recommending a richly flavoured rum from Venezuela and an affordable blended Scotch as fall-friendly selections. There’s also flavourful gin to enjoy because who’s to say a burst of refreshment isn’t welcome any time?

Diplomático Mantuano (Venezuela)

Destillerias Unidas, the distillery behind the Diplomático brand, was purchased last year by Brown-Forman Corporation, the producers of Finlandia Vodka, Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve. This is the company’s first foray into the super-premium rum category. Created from molasses and sugar cane honey and distilled using different styles of stills, the spirit is aged for up to eight years in used barrels from bourbon and single malt distilleries. The result is richly flavoured rum, with citrus oil, chocolate, brown spice and toffee notes. The silky texture carries through to a dry finish that adds to the appeal. I suggest serving it neat and at room temperature to truly appreciate its flavour. For a pleasing fall cocktail, consider a variation of a negroni using this in place of the gin. Available for $46.65 in Ontario, $49.99 in British Columbia, $53.99 in Saskatchewan, $48.99 in Manitoba, $47 in Quebec, $50.79 in Nova Scotia, $47.38 in Newfoundland.

Malfy Gin Con Rosa (Italy)

Part of the Pernod Ricard family, Malfy is a brand that specializes in flavoured gins, notably a range of citrus derived expressions produced with lemon, blood orange and grapefruit. This expression is led by Sicilian pink grapefruit (more pith and zest notes than juice), with rhubarb and juniper flavours. The style makes for a refreshing gin and tonic and works well for a variation on the French 75 cocktail. Combine 1½ ounces of gin, a ½-ounce of lemon juice and a ½-ounce of simple syrup in a cocktail mixer. Fill with ice, cover, and shake for about 15 seconds. Strain with a cocktail strainer into white-wine glass and top with 3 ounces of prosecco. Garnish with a peel of lemon or grapefruit, should you be inclined.

$50.20 in Ontario, $44.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $56.99 in Saskatchewan, $51.99 in Manitoba, $44 in Quebec, $50.95 in Newfoundland.

Té Bheag Scotch Whisky (United Kingdom)

The tongue-twisting name (CHEY-vek, not “tea bag”) could be helpful to suggest the complexity of this impressive, blended whisky from the Isle of Skye. A whisky with a rich and spicy character, this offers peat-smoke, cereal and caramel notes that are agreeable on their own, I prefer to add an ice cube, or in a highball with club soda.

$45.15 in Ontario ($43.15 until Nov. 5), various prices in Alberta, $42 in Quebec, $45.14 in Nova Scotia.