Three tequilas to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo

Upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebrations will add to the growing thirst for tequila in this country. As consumption of other alcoholic beverages slows, Mexico’s national spirit continues to gain an audience (44 per cent growth in Ontario over the past two years, with strong performance in other provinces as well).

Celebrity endorsements from rock stars (Sammy Hager, Nick Jonas, Vince Neil), actors (George Clooney, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg) and models (Kendall Jenner) and innovative packaging are helping to capture consumer interest. But, following the trajectory seen in whisky circles, enthusiasts are also embracing higher-quality brands and different aging processes to use in cocktails or enjoy on its own. While connoisseurs will have their favourite brands, such as the earthy style of Cazadores, the peppery character of Tierra Noble or the herbaceous notes of Tromba, these three expressions are recommended for May 5 festivities and beyond.

Herradura Reposado Tequila (Mexico), $80.20

Rating:93 / 100

Launched in 1974, Herradura Reposado introduced the aged tequila category to consumers with this spirit that spends 11 months in oak, which contributes a rich and oily texture and toffee and vanilla notes to the pleasant mix of white pepper, spice and herbal flavours. Available at the above price in Ontario, $75.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.

Siempre Tequila Plata (Mexico), $66.15

Rating:89 / 100

This unaged tequila offers a pleasingly smooth texture with earthy and peppery notes enhanced by citrus, green apple and olive flavours. The style is enjoyable on its own or in a mixed drink. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta, $78.99 in Saskatchewan, $63 in Quebec, $68 in Nova Scotia (Bishop’s Cellar).

Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila Blanco (Mexico), $80

Rating:90 / 100

An appealing mix of citrus, herbal and pepper notes stand out in this fresh and bright unaged tequila. The mild character is rounded out by a silky texture and a clean but short finish. Best enjoyed in a cocktail. Available at the above price in Quebec, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta.