Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Three Scotch whiskies that are perfect for Robert Burns Day. From the left: Ardbeg Wee Beastie 5 Year Old Whisky (Scotland), $92.75; Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment (Scotland), $112.15; Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Whisky (Scotland), $118.60.Handout

Originally designed as a Scottish holiday to honour poet and writer Robert Burns, January 25 has become a day to celebrate Scottish culture. Even if your Thursday plans don’t include reading poetry or dining on haggis, how about toasting Burns’ legacy with a dram of whisky? Here are three highlights based on recently released (or re-released) products available in Canada.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie 5 Year Old Whisky (Scotland), $92.75

Billed as “a monster of a dram,” Wee Beastie is frontloaded with telltale smoky aromas. It flaunts its peat-derived aromas, but becomes shows more fruity character on the palate before that smoky/peaty profile returns on the lingering finish. To my taste, this is best enjoyed in a cocktail, such as a whisky sour or mixed with ginger ale. Available at the above price in Ontario, $77.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta and Saskatchewan, $89.99 in Manitoba, $91.25 in Quebec, $90.79 in New Brunswick, $92.99 in Nova Scotia, $91.06 in Newfoundland.

Glenfiddich Orchard Experiment (Scotland), $112.15

Glenfiddich’s Orchard Experiment features single malt whisky finished in casks previously used by England’s Somerset Cider Brandy Co. to age a blend of apple cider brandy and apple juice they bottle. The effect of those barrels shines brightly as spice and a mix of apple blossom and peel notes stand out amongst the characteristic pear and toffee notes of Glenfiddich’s spirit. It’s a distinctive, enjoyably fruity and easy to appreciate expression that’s best served neat or mixed with fresh pressed apple juice. Available in limited quantities in Ontario.

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Whisky (Scotland), $118.60

This rich and full-bodied 14-year-old whisky was aged in bourbon casks before being moved over to ruby Port casks prior to bottling. The result is a complex spirit with chocolate and nutty notes alongside orange and raisin notes that carry through to a long finish. Enjoy served on the rocks. Available at the above price in Ontario, $104.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $114.99 in Manitoba, $109 in Quebec, $97.29 in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, $91.49 in Nova Scotia, $109.85 in Newfoundland.

