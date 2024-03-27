Open this photo in gallery: Sparkling wines, either served on their own or as a Mimosa, often take centre stage on festive occasions, such as Mother’s Day or Easter luncheons.Moussa81/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Selecting a wine to serve with brunch often has more to do with setting a mood than artfully matching the food being served. That’s why festive sparkling wine – on its own or served as a Mimosa – often takes centre stage at Christmas, Mother’s Day or Easter luncheons. There are many other playful and tasty choices one could consider, including riesling from the Mosel or Canada, Moscato d’Asti and Vinho Verde, but I believe these three choices are fun styles that also work with the vast assortment of flavours typically on offer.

Prosecco

Yes, this is the obvious choice. I’m partial to any sparkling wine for brunch but think prosecco’s crowd-pleasing character makes it the best bet. Its fruity flavour tends to work with a wide range of savoury and sweet dishes, and it’s more affordable price makes it a natural to mix with fruit juice, syrup or purée for a refreshing sparkling cocktail. Recommended brands: Bottega, Foss Marai, La Marca, Pitars, Villa Sandi.

Sauvignon Blanc

The refreshing charm of most sauvignon blancs make it a good call for brunch. Its bright lemony acidity helps to cleanse the palate between bites and enhances the flavour of an assortment of high-minded breakfast foods, such as Avocado toast, Eggs Florentine or an omelet or frittata. I like the richer character of white Bordeaux or California examples but note that good examples are tough to find now. It’s easier to take advantage of the extensive selection of New Zealand labels or look to South Africa, Chile or Canadian producers. If I’m craving more refreshment, I’ll consider making a spritzer with soda water and a dash of orange or lemon bitters.

Rosé

Whether it’s made in a thirst-quenching or ripe and flavourful style, the easy to appreciate berry and watermelon flavours of many rosé make them a solid choice for brunch. Any favourite will do, but I would consider rosé produced with grenache grapes in the south of France or northern Spain or gamay or pinot noir-based pink wines from Canadian producers as my first choice. Recommended Canadian producers: CedarCreek, Malivoire, Speck Brothers, Tantalus, Unsworth.