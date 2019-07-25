 Skip to main content

Food & Wine Toro Bravo Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Spain

Beppi Crosariol’s Pick of the Week

Toro Bravo Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Spain

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
When it comes to wine prices in taxation-heavy Canada, a bottle would have to be pretty dull not to be considered a bargain at under $8. Fortunately, this is much better than one would expect. It’s the white sister to the similarly priced Toro Bravo Tempranillo Merlot, which has been a bestseller since launching earlier this year.

Light-medium-bodied, it’s dry and gently aromatic, with a plump little middle of tropical fruit and orange zest joined by a hint of vanilla, pulled together with soft acidity. Versatile at the table, it’s an attractively economical party or gallery-opening wine. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2018
  • Region: Mancha, Spain
  • Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc
  • Price: $7.95

rating out of 100

87

