Toro Bravo Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Spain

When it comes to wine prices in taxation-heavy Canada, a bottle would have to be pretty dull not to be considered a bargain at under $8. Fortunately, this is much better than one would expect. It’s the white sister to the similarly priced Toro Bravo Tempranillo Merlot, which has been a bestseller since launching earlier this year.
Light-medium-bodied, it’s dry and gently aromatic, with a plump little middle of tropical fruit and orange zest joined by a hint of vanilla, pulled together with soft acidity. Versatile at the table, it’s an attractively economical party or gallery-opening wine. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Mancha, Spain
- Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc
- Price: $7.95