Travaglini Gattinara 2014, Italy

Beppi Crosariol’s Pick of the Week

Travaglini Gattinara 2014, Italy

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Do you love Piedmont’s nebbiolo grape and have money to burn? Then Barolo and Barbaresco are for you. Here, instead, is a delicious expression of the same grape from the same region at a more affordable (albeit not inconsiderable) price. Travaglini’s 2014 Gattinara, in an oddly shaped bottle with a melted-glass-looking profile worthy of Salvador Dali, is polished and approachable – not a tannic monster like so many Barolos of its vintage. Juicy cherry, earthy mushroom, hints of tar, shoe polish and flowers – it’s true nebbiolo. While ready to drink, it could improve with up to six more years in the cellar. Available in Ontario at the price below (on sale for $27.95 until June 23), various prices in Alberta, $33.99 in Manitoba, $30.75 in Quebec.

  • Year: 2014
  • Region: Piedmont
  • Varietal: Nebbiolo
  • Price: $31.95
  • Rating: 91 out of 100
