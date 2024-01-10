Open this photo in gallery: South Africa's Ken Forrester Vineyards produced its first Old Vines Chenin Blanc in 1995 and has helped make the grape variety and wines from the country famous around the world.Handout

When I was combing through last year’s columns to select some top value wine recommendations in December, it was evident that prices of most of these mainstream wines had increased by a dollar or more from when they were first reviewed in early 2023. Inflation is certainly a culprit, but coming out of the pandemic lockdown, wine producers faced increased costs of, for example, glass bottles and other materials that are being passed on to consumers. Canadians also have the added tax and duties imposed on alcohol purchases.

Wine prices are increasing as consumption is declining in Canada, major markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom as well as most parts of Europe. Abstinence and health consciousness is responsible in part. But wineries are also facing stiff competition from cannabis and other alcoholic drinks. Consumers have many alternative options.

We may be drinking less wine, but the average quality of inexpensive wine continues to improve. The trick for me is finding value-priced wines that offer quality and excitement. These are likely to be made from unusual grape varieties or in off-the-beaten path regions, which makes Greece and Portugal excellent sources to consider. Here are two other places I will have my eye on in 2024 for great bottles that overdeliver.

Sicily

Sicily has been a hot spot for sommeliers in recent years, based on the increasing attention placed on the price-quality ratio of white and red wines from Etna in particular. But the wines made near the active volcano aren’t the only source of interest for wine lovers. The island produces a large volume of wine each year, including many made from indigenous grape varieties, such as cattarato, frappato and grillo, and international varieties, like chardonnay, merlot, and syrah.

Established in 2001, the family owned Cusumano winery makes an extensive portfolio of wines with grapes from its 1,000 acres of vineyards in Sicily. The island produces large volumes of wine each year, including many made from indigenous grape varieties, such as cattarato, frappato and grillo.

South Africa

Winemakers in the Cape can deliver terrific wines in a range of styles and price points. Sparkling wines offer tremendous value for the price, while syrah, pinot noir and red blends have long been strong suits. As wine lovers continue to embrace white wines over reds, South African chenin blanc is poised to become even more popular in the coming months. The year-round selection at government-run liquor stores is solid, but the real thrill comes with limited release selections at specialty stores and seasonal releases at LCBO Vintages outlets.