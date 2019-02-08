Upscale comfort food: These fancy twists on the classics are the cure for cold weather

Table of contents
Starters and sides
If you love chips and dip … try Marinated Roasted Red Pepper Paste
This unfussy dip relies on peppers that have been roasted and marinated in red wine vinegar and chili flakes.
If you love grilled cheese … try Butternut Squash and Boursin Tarte Soleil
With store-bought puff pastry this tarte soleil is a simple and fun edible centerpiece, stuffed with roasted butternut squash and onions and creamy cheese.
If you love mac and cheese … try Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Mornay Sauce
A simple whole cauliflower is doused in olive oil and roasted to perfection before being smothered in cheese sauce.
If you love fries … try Panisse
Panisse, often associated with the south of France, is essentially a paste made from water and chickpea flour that is cooked, chilled then fried for a crispy exterior and delightfully soft and creamy interior.
Main meals
If you love pasta … try Brothy Chickpeas with Pasta, Pangrattato and Egg
Pasta and chickpeas are draped in thickened stock, then topped with fried egg, chilies and pangrattato – toasted breadcrumbs – for contrast.
If you love stuffed peppers … try Béchamel Braised Onions
Braised onions are cored and stuffed with a pork filling, then covered with béchamel sauce and baked until they’re spoonably tender.
If you love rice porridge … try Fully Loaded Jook
This recipe for jook, or congee as it is also known, pairs a well-seasoned ginger and chicken-broth-infused rice porridge with all kinds of toppings, making it flexible and adaptable to any meal of the day.
If you love chicken soup … try Pozole rojo con pollo
This soupish stew makes use of the pantry with tinned hominy, dried chilis and spices, and goes from stove to table in less than an hour.
If you love fried chicken … try Katsu-inspired Chicken Sandwiches
Katsu sandwiches are a staple of Japanese convenience stores: pork or chicken cutlets cradled by fluffy slices of milk bread and spread with a twangy brown sauce.
If you love roast chicken … try Chicken, Sausage and Squash Tray
This one-pan wonder pairs bronzed chicken, sausage and mushrooms with the sweetness of squash, alongside rice and barley to soak up the sticky pan juices.
If you love roast … try Citrus and Herb Pork Shoulder
This pork roast requires the investment of time rather than hands-on effort, beginning with a marinade of citrus, blistered chilies and herbs, then cooked low and slow.
Breakfast, brunch and dessert
If you love quiche … try Leek and Swiss Chard Tart
Chard stems and leaves are cooked with leeks and other aromatics to form the base of this easy tart made with store-bought puff pastry.
If you love pancakes … try Puffed Pancake with Asparagus, Eggs, and Sauce Gribiche
Poached eggs draped in sauce gribiche, a French production based on hard-boiled eggs, are layered over a puffed pancake along with tender asparagus.
If you love scones … try Cardamom, Carrot, Dried Apricot and Vanilla Scones
These easy-to-make and incredibly customizable scones can be eaten on their own or served with clotted cream, jam or marmalade, butter or a slice of sharp cheddar.
If you love coffee cake … try Pear Sesame Snacking Cake
This pear and sesame cake features buttery tahini swirled into the batter and a topping of sliced pears and streusel.
If you love pudding … try Spiced Puddings with Black Coffee Caramel
A pumpkin custard made with roasted purée and spices is paired with coffee caramel and all manner of garnishes.
If you love upside-down cake … try Pineapple Coconut Upside-down Cake
Made with a combination of almond flour and shredded coconut (and no wheat flour), this pineapple upside-down cake is is more akin to steamed pudding than cake after bathing in pineapple caramel.
