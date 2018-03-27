The question

What are “wine legs,” and do they say anything about a wine’s quality?

The answer

Alternatively called “tears,” wine legs are those little streams of liquid that trickle down the sides of the glass after you swirl. At least that’s the simple and boring half of the story. Here’s the more interesting part: If you look closely after swirling, you’ll notice that the thin film of liquid that clings to the sides of the glass actually continues to climb up the sides before forming legs or tears that trickle back down. It’s basically an anti-gravity trick.

I won’t lie: It’s a little complicated, physics-wise. But I’m a sucker for a science question, so I’ll try to explain.

Story continues below advertisement

Wine legs are the product of variations in surface tension between the film of liquid that adheres to the sides of the glass and the larger pool of wine below. There are two stages: the rise and then the tearful fall.

Why does the film of liquid rise after you stop swirling? Because alcohol has a higher vapour pressure than water. As that thin film evaporates (more quickly than the main pool of wine below because of the greater surface area), the alcohol leaves at a faster rate than water. This therefore leaves behind a liquid with a higher water-to-alcohol ratio than the larger pool of wine below. More water-to-alcohol means more surface tension.

According to a principle called the Marangoni Effect (are you still with me?), liquids with high surface tension tend to flow away from areas of lower surface tension. In this case, that means the wine on the sides of the glass is repelled by the main pool of wine below (which has more alcohol in it).

Eventually the movement reaches a peak in the form of a ring around the inside of the glass. Why does the wine stop climbing? Because it eventually gives in to gravity. At this point, it breaks into droplets and runs back down the sides of the glass in the form of legs.

As for legs being an indicator of quality, that’s just a myth. The only thing that legs signify is that your wine contains alcohol. You could tell just as much about a wine’s quality by staring at the legs of your dining-room table.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to Beppi Crosariol. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Wine & Spirits newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

