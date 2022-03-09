This year’s new releases come with the added anticipation of seeing how extreme weather in Ontario and British Columbia affected the finished wines.VIKTOR CAP/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Winemakers in Canada’s wine regions are busily bottling right now. Refreshing whites and rosés from 2021 and richer, more complex wines from 2020 that have been aging in barrel cellars are approaching the end of their journey from grape to glass.

Depending on the size of production and the scale of the operation, bottling might be done by hand or using a bottling line that belongs to the winery, a friendly neighbour, or a mobile bottling service that arrives on-site with a trailer, bottling unit and hoses to pump wine from the winery’s tanks to the mobile bottler’s filling tanks.

These new releases will start appearing on store shelves in the coming weeks. The launch of a new vintage is always an exciting time for Canadian wine lovers. This year’s comes with the added anticipation of seeing how extreme weather in Ontario and British Columbia affected the finished wines.

In Ontario, the first look at the 2021 wines will show how winemakers managed the unpredictable weather experience throughout the growing season. Mother Nature seemed to throw everything at the province’s grape growers and winemakers: record-setting temperatures, periods of drought, extreme rainfall and humidity at harvest. Keeping grapes healthy and getting them fully ripe was a challenge.

The first release wines are often fresh whites, such as sauvignon blanc and riesling, that were picked before the weather turned. Rosés will be a better indication of how wineries managed such variable conditions.

The real excitement for Ontario consumers will be wines produced in 2020, which is being highly praised by winemakers as among the best wines to come out of their cellars. The best bottles will start to appear in the coming weeks and months.

In British Columbia, the forecast for 2021 is like the story of the 2020 vintage: expect lower quantities of high-quality wines. Some of the best wines made will be tightly allocated to wine clubs and restaurants. The heat dome and drought conditions in the summer reduced the grape crop available to winemakers by as much as 50 per cent depending on their location.

Smaller yields and clusters of grapes result in more concentrated and intensely flavoured berries that contribute to crowd-pleasing rich and ripe styles of wine.

While there were concerns about smoke taint from nearby and the California wildfires, which can impart an unpleasantly acrid, smoky taste to wines made with grapes that were exposed to ash and smoke, most winemakers have reported only mild incidents.

