 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

What does it mean to be a Master of Wine?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

As many Canadians awaited plans for the return to school, some elated students received word that they were the world’s newest Masters of Wine. Sixteen candidates from nine countries, including four Canadians, learned at the end of August they passed the arduous Master of Wine course, which has a notoriously low pass rate of roughly 10 per cent.

Jacqueline Cole Blisson from Montreal is Quebec’s first MW, while Geoffrey Moss and Louise Wilson join other masters working respectively in the wine industries of the Okanagan Valley and Niagara region. Newfoundland native Tracey Dobbin, who has lived in Bordeaux, France, since 2011, was also named.

Story continues below advertisement

With the August announcement of the 16 newly minted members, there are now 409 MWs based in 30 countries. With 10 Masters of Wine calling Canada home, we join Australia, France, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. as one of the countries with the most. Their work ranges from positions in grape-growing and winemaking through to retailing, writing and educating about wine.

Targeted at those working in the international wine trade, the credential was launched more than 65 years ago as an exam for the U.K. wine trade. Candidates must have three years of work experience and a diploma from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust or its equivalent to sign on for studies. The related and equally difficult-to-achieve Master Sommelier designation is conferred by the Court of Master Sommeliers, which aims to improve standards of beverage knowledge and service in hotels and restaurants.

Before being able to tackle the research paper that completes their studies, Master of Wine candidates must pass intensive theory and practical blind-tasting exams held over consecutive mornings at sites in London, San Francisco or Adelaide, Australia, to complete the second stage of their studies.

The first step is a foundation or assessment program, which includes conquering a 12-wine blind-tasting paper and two theory essays to prove one’s mettle. The material aims to test theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the art, science and business of wine.

According to the Institute of Masters of Wine, which governs the study program, 17 students from Canada are working towards the credential. That number is likely to increase later this month when a new crop of candidates moves to Stage Two.

Back in 1953 when the first exam was sat, only six out of the 21 candidates passed. By 1990, 151 men and women held the title, including the first North American MWs. Igor Ryjenkov became Canada’s first in 2003, followed by Barbara Philip in 2007.

Each year, the questions are set and marked by a panel of MWs with guidance from an external adjudicator, which means the demanding task only becomes more difficult each year.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies