Ginger scallion noodles.

Being sick almost always changes our appetites, our eating habits and of course our will to cook.

The earliest months of the year are typically cold and flu season, when bugs run rampant in contained spaces, and many of us find ourselves under the weather and wanting to be fed.

Some foods fall into the category of What To Eat While Sick: simple, easily digestible choices such as brothy soups. Congee. Crackers. Toast. Citrus. Ginger ale. Things our families made for us when we were kids. Items that require minimal effort, and can be sipped or nibbled in smaller quantities. Foods that make us feel better, whether for reasons of comfort and nostalgia, or a healing or nutritional boost.

Not all of us have someone close by to cater to our needs when we’re sick – sometimes we have to feed ourselves and perhaps other sick members of the household as well. When you’re short on time or energy, noodles are quick to make, affordable and easy to digest.

Though there are as many ways to prepare them as there are cooks and occasions, these noodles deliver a hefty dose of fiery ginger, which has been used for thousands of years as an herbal remedy for nausea, to decrease inflammation and help fight off the common cold. And chopped scallions are bright and crunchy, and contain vitamins C and K.

The ginger-scallion mixture takes just a few minutes to stir together, and you can keep it in the fridge for up to a week to toss with as many still-steaming noodles as you feel like cooking. (Use any noodles you can find in your cupboard, or even long, thin pasta.)

Recipe: Ginger Scallion Noodles

The simplest and most popular versions of ginger-scallion noodles are made with green onions, ginger, oil, soy sauce and vinegar. Warm the oil first if you like, to kickstart the infusion of flavour. Measurements here are pretty lax – feel free to measure by sight, and adjust any ingredients to suit your taste. If you like, add a squeeze of citrus – lime is delicious – or a drizzle of sesame oil, chili oil or sriracha.

1 large or 2 smaller bunches green onions (scallions)

1/4 cup freshly grated ginger (or more, if you like)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice, sherry or Chinese black vinegar

fresh or dry noodles or long, thin pasta (as many as you want to cook at a time)

If you like, cut a few of the green onions into about two-inch lengths, cut them in half lengthwise, then stack a few and halve them lengthwise again. Put them in a container of cold water to curl and crisp. Finely chop the remaining (or all of the) green onions and put them into a bowl or container with the grated ginger, oil (warming it first will help kickstart the infusion), soy sauce and vinegar. Let it sit for at least an hour, and refrigerate for up to a week.

When you’re ready for noodles, cook as many as you’d like to eat – thin, fresh or dried instant noodles take only a few minutes – drain and toss in a bowl while they’re still steaming with a big spoonful (or two) of the chunky sauce. Top with the curled scallions, if you have them.