What’s for dinner? 130 delicious main, side and dessert recipes by Lucy Waverman

Lucy Waverman’s recipes are perfect for any occasion, from dinner in a hurry to feasts for the whole family and everything in between. The Globe and Mail has gathered her best recipes from vegan delights to seafood staples, plus pastas, salads, soups and more.
Recipe index
Pasta
- Pasta with burst tomatoes and shrimp
- Pasta with spiced cauliflower
- Fusilli with spiced chicken ragout
- Pasta with ricotta, prosciutto and spinach
- Meat ragu sauce with spaghetti
- Penne with sausage and peppers
- One-pot pasta
- Spaghetti carbonara
- Tagliatelle cacio e peppe
- Baked pasta with cherry tomatoes and burrata
- Baked penne with mixed vegetables
- Baked rigatoni with ricotta and sausage
- Oven-baked pasta with caramelized onions and smoked cheese
Fish
- Scottish gefilte fish
- Low-fat fish and chips
- Halibut with spiced Moroccan sauce
- Maple-crusted Arctic char with avocado relish
- Salmon fillets with herb vinaigrette
- Provençal tuna and white bean salad
- Oven-poached black cod
- Stuffed baked squid in tomato sauce
- Stir-fried shrimp and greens
Chicken
- Chicken with garlic and lemon
- Southwestern-style chicken and rice
- Crispy roast chicken breasts
- Best chicken on the grill
- Spicy chicken from Senegal
- Braised chicken with olives and figs
- Braised chicken legs with rhubarb and sorrel
- Herb roasted chicken thighs with zucchini and red onions
- Stir-fried chicken, green beans and lentils
- Chicken in a pot
- Mango chicken salad
- Wasabi chicken wrap
- Chicken sandwich
- Radicchio with Green Goddess dressing topped with chicken thighs
Pork
- Braised pork shoulder, bitter greens and cannellini beans
- Solyanka
- Korean beef sticky ribs
- Oven-braised spare ribs
- Slow-grilled spare ribs
- Spiced pork tenderloin with apples and cider
- Prosciutto-wrapped roasted asparagus with popcorn capers
- Rutabaga and pancetta hash
- Zucchini soup with crispy ham and sheep’s cheese
- Zucchini ribbons with prosciutto, parmesan and pistachios
- Ham, goat cheese and arugula sandwich
Beef
Lamb
Turkey
Vegetarian
- Wild leek pizza
- Vegetarian chili
- The perfect asparagus dish
- Green and white asparagus mosaic
- Asparagus salad with arugula
- Sorrel and apple soup
- Essence of mushroom soup
- Curried parsnip soup
- Broccoli bisque with gremolata
- Peanut soup
- Roman spinach soup
- Lentil and sweet potato soup
- Creamy cucumber and arugula soup
- Minestrone soup
- Beer and cheese bread
- Quinoa risotto
- Old-fashioned roast potatoes
- Beet and chard ragout
- Green beans with pistachios
- Yogurt-scented green beans
- Roasted cabbage
- Pan-roasted parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and garlic
- Grilled heirloom tomato salad pizza
- Alison’s tomato pizza
- Tomato and goat cheese tower
- Tomato sandwiches
- The best tomato salad
- Fresh no-cook tomato soup
- Cheese and apple pita pocket
- Green bean salad
- Broccoli and cauliflower salad
- Middle Eastern salad
- Roasted potato salad
- Grilled little gem salad
- Asian vegetable and herb salad
- Icy Thai green pea soup
Vegan
- Roasted chickpea and lacinato kale salad
- Vegan burger
- Vegan Ma Po bean curd
- Soba noodles and spicy greens
- Roasted asparagus
- Vegan pulled pork sliders
- Spiced roasted cauliflower and fennel soup with spinach
- Mushroom barley soup
- Slow-cooked chickpeas with spicy peppers and arugula
- Hot sweet potatoes
- BBQ tomatoes
- Gazpacho
- Panzanella
- White bean salad
- Grain pilaf
Desserts
- Rhubarb strawberry crumble
- Roasted rhubarb confit with caramel
- Strawberry rhubarb streusel tart
- Rhubarb fool
- Anna’s brown butter chocolate chip cookies
- Tara O’Brady’s walnut oatmeal cookies
- Fudge brownies
- Peach and sesame mousse
- Instant lemon meringue
- Blueberry yeast cake
- Toffee crunch
- Orange ginger spice cookies
- Iced blueberries with white hot chocolate sauce
- Instant mocha mousse
- Tara O’Brady’s Calas with honeyed strawberry sauce
- Butter tart squares
- Eton Mess
- Ginger nut no-bake cheesecake
- Winter fruit salad
