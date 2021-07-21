 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

What’s for dinner? 130 delicious main, side and dessert recipes by Lucy Waverman

We have you covered with quick and easy recipes for hearty meals, lighter fare plus vegetarian and vegan options – and don’t forget dessert

Caora McKenna
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Lucy Waverman’s recipes are perfect for any occasion, from dinner in a hurry to feasts for the whole family and everything in between. The Globe and Mail has gathered her best recipes from vegan delights to seafood staples, plus pastas, salads, soups and more.

Recipe index


Pasta

Open this photo in gallery

Pasta with burst tomatoes and shrimp.

Michelle Siu/The Globe and Mail

(Return to top)


Fish

Open this photo in gallery

Fried gefilte fish.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

(Return to top)


Chicken

Open this photo in gallery

Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail

(Return to top)


Pork

(Return to top)


Beef

(Return to top)


Lamb

(Return to top)


Turkey

(Return to top)


Vegetarian

Open this photo in gallery

Wild leek pizza.

Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail

(Return to top)


Vegan

Open this photo in gallery

Roasted chickpea and lacinato kale salad.

Handout

(Return to top)


Desserts

Open this photo in gallery

Rhubarb-Strawberry Crumble by Lucy Waverman

Handout

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies