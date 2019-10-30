 Skip to main content

Food & Wine

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

When should I use a decanter?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Even if decanting has little effect on a wine’s taste, it can change the way it’s perceived.

While dining at a winery restaurant in Ontario’s Niagara region a number of years ago, I asked that the bottle of cabernet franc I ordered be decanted. It was a youthful, tight and tannic red wine that would have benefited from exposure to oxygen.

The server refused, explaining they only decanted more expensive bottles from the winery’s top range.

That was the first time I’d ever heard the notion that only pricey bottles of wine deserved decanting. It has since come up numerous times at wine tastings and seminars.

Story continues below advertisement

My typical response is to suggest that the best way to make a $10 wine taste like a $20 bottle is by decanting it. The rapid exposure to air should release beneficial aromatic and flavour compounds of a white or red wine. Some believe oxygen also works to soften a red wine, although research suggests that’s not the case.

Even if decanting has little effect on a wine’s taste, it can change the way it’s perceived. Seeing a golden or ruby-hued wine presented in a stylish crystal decanter looks impressive on the table, even if the bottle that was poured into it wasn’t particularly remarkable.

Context can really influence how we appreciate the aromas and flavours of wine. Don’t believe me? Just ask anyone who brought home that supposedly stunning bottle of wine from a holiday only to find it tastes less than impressive without the accompanying vista of a breathtakingly beautiful landscape.

But which wines actually benefit from being decanted?

According to José Luis Fernández, Ontario’s reigning top sommelier and assistant food and beverage manager at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, it’s often a matter of the wine’s body.

More than its price or colour, the weight of the wine is the determining factor, Fernández says. “Lighter and aromatic styles of wine won’t benefit as much from decanting as something bolder, like a Barolo or Super Tuscan," he says.

“For example, I don’t usually decant lighter styles of wine, like pinot noir, unless it’s a full-bodied style. A bigger pinot noir from the Russian River Valley in California or a youthful premier cru or grand cru from Burgundy.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says most of the wines he decants are young and need to open up. “I pretty much decant everything,” he says. “Even whites, they get better with decanting. You’re looking for a wine to show its full potential.”

Fernández, who expects to compete for the title of best Canadian sommelier in 2021, doesn’t decant his young and fresh Niagara rieslings, but many other whites get splashed into a decanter. Chardonnays from Napa or Sonoma or bolder whites from the southern Rhone Valley in France are sure to benefit.

Older wines are decanted to separate the wine from any sediment that’s developed. While natural and harmless, sediment might add an unpleasantly gritty or bitter flavour to the wine. Note though that some lighter red wines might be too fragile to decant as they age.

Fernández won the title of Ontario’s best sommelier in April after winning a competition conducted by the provincial chapter of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers.

The day-long final saw competitors faced with a series of skill-testing theory questions and a blind tasting of three beers and three wines to identify their style and origin.

The final stage required role-playing with various tables in a restaurant setting. One of the tables was a business party which had preordered a special bottle of 1972 Chambolle-Musigny to celebrate a big deal. Fernández didn’t decant that. He explained to the table that this delicate old wine wouldn’t benefit from such extreme exposure to oxygen.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter