Where are the best value wines coming from today?

I enjoyed the column highlighting bargain wines from South Africa. What other countries are producing inexpensive wines that you’d recommend?
Truth be told, I believe we’re spoiled for choice. Exciting wines from all over the world are trading at competitive prices. Wine isn’t a luxury item solely for “billionaires in wine caves,” to use Elizabeth Warren’s words.
For virtually every column, I review a range of currently released wines with a variety of price points, from different countries and regions that I believe are worthy of your attention. Years of tasting experience has made this plain: the price of a bottle of wine rarely reflects its quality.
There’s a steady stream of ripe and complex reds coming out of Spain, Portugal and the south of France that are good and cheap. Côtes du Rhône reds are a great place to start.
Value-priced malbec from Argentina can impress, while Italian whites other than pinot grigio are underappreciated for their vibrant and refreshing character. Seek out a nicely priced pecorino or verdicchio to see for yourself.
Not to be disregarded, Chile has long been a reliable source for well-priced and consistently enjoyable wines across a broad range of styles. Its success in the value category actually poses a challenge for Chilean winemakers, who have so much more to offer wine lovers than cheap and cheerful cabernet sauvignons, merlots and sauvignon blancs. Consumers support Chile’s affordable selections but turn to other countries when they’re looking to invest. Higher priced selections, especially a ready supply of expressive and age-worthy reds and innovative and dynamic whites from developing regions, are often overlooked as result. Those who decide to explore are in for a surprise.
But Chilean wine is celebrated as a bargain hunter’s paradise for a reason. Savvy shoppers should know budget-friendly labels such as Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Reserva, Cono Sur Bicicleta or Montes Reserva, which are always well-made and usually widely distributed.
Spend a bit more per bottle for the Concha y Toro Marqués de Casa Concha or Montes Alpha brands and you’ll find wines with more substance and style. The reds, notably cabernet sauvignon and syrah selections, always impress, and the value for money is spectacular.
