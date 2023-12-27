Open this photo in gallery: Cantonese fried rice.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

It’s not unusual for copious amounts of low-cal, nutrient-dense veggies to follow the buttery, sugary indulgences of December. But beyond a nutritional boost, leafy greens are believed by many to bring luck and financial prosperity to a new year. (Green = money, get it?)

The recently released cookbook Asian Vegetables: Gardening. Cooking. Storytelling., by Wang sisters Stéphanie, Caroline and Patricia, puts a nutritious array of Canadian-grown Asian leafy greens in the spotlight.

Stéphanie started growing Asian vegetables at Le Rizen, the farm she founded in Frelighsburg, Que. In 2017, she and Caroline, who has a background in nutrition, collaborated on a newsletter to introduce the lesser-known vegetables Stéphanie was growing to her customers. Patricia joined them to write a book, weaving in family stories and memories of cooking and gardening.

A huge variety of leafy greens grow well in Canada, beyond kale, spinach and chard. “Asian vegetables offer farmers greater diversity in what they can grow and, consequently, what we eat in a North temperate climate,” they write. “They are delicious, nutritious, versatile in cooking, and cold-loving, which allows us to grow them in the field from May to November. We only need to use floating row covers early and late in the season – an accessible, inexpensive method with a small environmental footprint.”

Inexpensive, good for us, locally grown and easy on the environment – what else could we ask for on our plates in the new year?

Cantonese Fried Rice with Tofu and Choy Sum

Adapted from Asian Vegetables: Gardening. Cooking. Storytelling.

Part of the brassica family, choy sum, which is popular in China, is sweeter than bok choy and just as adaptable. Another option is gai lan, also known as Chinese broccoli. This recipe comes from the Wang sisters’ aunt Marie Wang; her mother, Monique, gave it to her. Traditionally made with Chinese barbecue pork (char siu), shrimp and eggs, this version is made with edamame and marinated tofu. (The recipe calls for firm tofu, but I prefer medium-firm, which is a bit creamier inside.)

Marinade:

1/4 cup soy sauce or tamari

2 tbsp water

4 tsp sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tsp fresh ginger, minced

1/2 tsp chili paste, such as sambal oelek

Fried rice:

1 block (16 oz/454 g) medium-firm or firm tofu, cut into 1/2-by-3/4-inch sticks

Vegetable oil, for cooking

Salt, to taste

7 oz (200 g) choy sum or gai lan, stems and leaves separated, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

4 cups cooked white rice, prepared the day before and refrigerated

1/2 cup shelled edamame

1-2 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

2 green onions, thinly sliced

In a small bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients. Pour over the tofu, cover and marinate for several hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the tofu out on top. Bake for 30 minutes, turning halfway through, until crispy.

Heat a wok over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch of salt. Sauté the choy sum stems for two minutes, stirring constantly, then add the leaves and continue cooking for three minutes. Transfer to a dish and set aside.

Over medium heat, add another 2 tablespoons oil to the wok, then the rice, and stir. Add the choy sum, along with the edamame, and stir together for five minutes (being careful not to crush the rice). Add the soy sauce and roasted tofu and stir to combine. To serve, divide among bowls and sprinkle with green onions. Serves 4.