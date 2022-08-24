The link between exposure to blue and ultraviolet light and unpleasant aromas in wine has been the source of ongoing research since the 1980s.Ekaterina Molchanova

Wine researchers and trade professionals have warned that wine and sunlight don’t mix for decades, but the message is finally reaching consumers as the fashion for still and sparkling rosés in clear glass bottles continues to increase.

The link between exposure to blue and ultraviolet light and unpleasant aromas in wine has been the source of ongoing research since the 1980s. A fault called lightstrike is caused when the fruity character of wines in bottles degrades due to exposure to light from fluorescent bulbs or sunlight. At low instances, which could be a matter of hours in direct sunlight, the wine’s bright fruit flavours are diminished and dulled. Longer exposure produces stinky compounds suggesting overcooked cabbage, rotten eggs or sewage that cancel the fruity qualities. Exposure can also damage the affected wine’s clarity and colour, irreversibly making it more brown or yellow in tone.

Bottles of sparkling wines, whites and rosés are most at risk from exposure to sunlight. Research has found tannins in red wines help to protect against lightstrike.

The clear or flint bottles favoured by marketers to show off the pale pink or salmon hues of their rosé don’t block sunlight, while light green- or blue-coloured bottles provide little protection. Amber, dark green- and dark brown-coloured bottles intercept some or all of the harmful wavelengths of light. Unfortunately, the move to lightweight bottles, which has been championed by the LCBO, SAQ and other liquor retailers as a more ecological form of packaging, makes matters worse when it comes to protecting against harmful rays.

Some producers are responding to the issue. Champagne houses have long used decorative boxes or cellophane wrapping for an added layer of protection. A recent release at LCBO Vintages outlets, Ruinart’s non-vintage Blanc de Blancs is packaged in a lightweight “second skin,” a recyclable carton designed to recall the surface of the chalk cellars in Reims while shielding the clear bottle of bubbly inside.

Lightstrike isn’t going to harm you, just the quality of the wine. When you’re shopping for wine, pay attention to how the wines are displayed. Pick bottles away from light sources on shelves or refrigeration units. When available, consider the option to order direct from wineries, wine shops or liquor monopolies, with bottles delivered from the warehouse to a nearby store or your home. At home, keep them away from direct light, in a cool and dark place in your home, to avoid any nasty surprises when you open a bottle.

