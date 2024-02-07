The prospect of Valentine’s Day or Lunar New Year celebrations are two ways to bolster our spirits against February’s gloom. Both events inspire wineries and spirit brands to create festive labels or limited-edition releases to add to the merriment.

Lunar New Year releases have become increasingly common, with the likes of Johnnie Walker, Hennessy and Penfolds releasing special packages to coincide with the celebrations. Haywire Winery in the Okanagan continues its practice of releasing a limited-edition Lunar New Year wine. The winery, which started making a special cuvée in 2014 in honour of the cultural diversity of British Columbia, has produced a juicy and satisfying merlot and cabernet blend for its current release.

No matter what plans you have in your social calendar this month, these eight releases feature big-hearted flavours that make them especially satisfying on a winter’s night.

Cambria Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021 (United States), $44.95

Rating:92 / 100

Named for Julia Jackson, daughter of Jess Jackson and Barbara Banke who founded Jackson Family Wines, Julia’s Vineyard is the source of Cambria’s flagship pinot noir from the Santa Maria Valley in Santa Barbara County, Calif. The style is ripe and bright, with appealing red and dark fruit (cranberry, raspberry, blackcurrant) flavours mixing with savoury and spice notes. The supple texture, alluring fragrance and harmonious character make this satisfying. Drink now to 2029. Available at the above price in Ontario, $49.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $42.99 in New Brunswick, $50.52 in Newfoundland.

Haywire Lunar Red 2021 (Canada), $23.88

Rating:89 / 100

Based in Summerland in the Okanagan, Haywire has been releasing Lunar New Year wines since 2014. The latest release is a blend of merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon, which produces a red wine with a supple texture and an attractively juicy and savoury character. An appetizing red that’s made for the dinner table. Vegan friendly. Drink now to 2026. Available direct, okanagancrushpad.com

Hennessy V.S.O.P. Lunar New Year (France), $128.99

Rating:92 / 100

Hennessy has worked with Chinese contemporary artist Yang Yongliang to create special packaging for a number of its respected cognacs to commemorate Lunar New Year. This limited-edition V.S.O.P. release contains the standard blend, which combines roughly 60 different brandies produced from ugni blanc grapes grown in the Cognac region that are aged between four and 14 years in French oak barrels. The balanced and pleasant spirit shows complex spice, vanilla and dried fruit notes that are enjoyable served neat or on the rocks. Available at the above price in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, the traditional bottle is $125.50 in Ontario, $132.99 in Manitoba, $127 in Quebec, $104.79 in New Brunswick, $97.98 in Nova Scotia.

Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé Champagne (France), $98.40

Rating:91 / 100

Moët & Chandon’s popular pink Champagne got a lift in January when photos of Taylor Swift pouring herself a glass during the Golden Globes broadcast circulated on social media. Swift didn’t win in her category but had this appealing bubbly as a consolation. The house style centres on red berry, apple and citrus notes, with spice and cream accents. Refreshingly fruity and nicely balanced, it’s a Champagne that’s enjoyable with or without food. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, $93.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $99.99 in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, $104.99 in Manitoba, $95.75 in Quebec, $98.02 in Nova Scotia, $109.97 in Newfoundland.

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2021 Year of the Dragon Limited Release (Australia), $198.99

Rating:95 / 100

First produced in 1960, Penfolds Bin 389 is a blend of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz that can include grapes grown in various parts of Australia. The exceptional 2021 vintage, which is available in the conventional 750 ml bottle formats (approximately $100 in markets across the country) as well as this limited 1.5 ml magnum Year of the Dragon release, includes grapes grown in McLaren Vale, Coonawarra and Barossa. Bin 389 is a wine praised for its rich and generous character as well as offering the best quality versus price ratio in the Penfolds portfolio. The 2021 vintage is a great year for the style, with impressive structure and complexity that suggest cellaring to enjoy during Year of the Dragon celebrations in 2036. Drink 2026 to 2048. Available in British Columbia.

Villa Conchi Brut Seleccion (Spain), $21.95

Rating:88 / 100

A consistent and classic expression of Cava, this offers simple and effective apple, nutty and toasty aromas and flavours. Earthy flavours add to the complexity and make this fresh and inviting traditional-method sparkling wine enjoyable on its own. A staple for brunch or entertaining. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, $20.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $21.99 in Saskatchewan, $17.99 in Manitoba, $17.95 in Quebec, $23.99 in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, $19.78 in Prince Edward Island.

Villa Sandi Prosecco Il Fresco (Italy), $18.95

Rating:87 / 100

White flowers, pear and melon notes are featured in this fruity and fun expression of prosecco. The off-dry style is easy to appreciate but isn’t as flavourful as other brands on the market. Serve well-chilled if enjoying on its own or better yet, use it as a base for a cocktail such as an Aperol spritz or add peach purée and make a Bellini. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $16.95 in Quebec, $22.99 in Nova Scotia, $22.95 in Newfoundland.

Zephyr Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (New Zealand), $23.95

Rating:91 / 100

Zephyr is a family operation overseen by Ben Glover, who has made wine at Wither Hills, Mud House and other major New Zealand properties. This is a fresh and direct expression of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, produced with grapes from a single vineyard located in Dillons Point district, part of the lower Wairau subregion. The pungent aroma suggests a mix of herbal and green pepper notes with citrus and green apple, while the zesty character is nicely balanced by the wine’s texture and complexity. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario.