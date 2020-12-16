Give your mocktail a makeover with these no-alcohol distilled spirits

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Waters on wine

Give your mocktail a makeover with these no-alcohol distilled spirits

Christopher Waters
Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

The growing interest in mixed drinks made without alcohol has spawned an array of toxin-free beverages that offer more sophistication than a soft drink, cranberry and soda or Shirley Temple. Commonly called mocktails, non-alcoholic mixed drinks continue to be one of today’s biggest cocktail trends.

Rising interest can be traced to a number of factors, but perhaps most notably the greater awareness of alcohol’s harmful effects. Reducing or eliminating alcohol has been widely suggested as a means to stay healthy during COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, health concerns were resulting in declining alcohol consumption, particularly amongst younger generations. An overriding interest in “wellness” continues to influence much of what we buy and ingest.

Story continues below advertisement

While the initial use of the term mocktail dates back to the 1970s, non-alcoholic drinks as thoughtful and creative as conventional cocktails are a relatively recent occurrence. I’m not talking about virgin versions of popular cocktails, which typically are dilute and boring approximations. Mixologists are embracing the opportunity to create compelling flavour combinations as they muddle, shake or stir up fanciful drinks that don’t make you miss the alcohol.

Seedlip was one of the first companies to produce non-proof distilled spirits. These British-made substitutes are created with a range of botanicals distilled in a copper pot still. Products like their Spice 94 and Garden 108 helped inspire alcohol-free possibilities for consumers and the restaurant trade – as well as competition from other non-alcoholic spirit brands.

Notable launches into the Canadian market in the past year include Ceder’s, an international brand created by a Swedish and South Africa husband and wife team, and Sexy AF, a lineup of mock spirits in four flavours created by Calgary-based entrepreneur Jo-Anne Reynolds.

The media release announcing the launch of Sexy AF explains that the most established market for alcohol-free, non-alcoholic and low-alcohol spirit brands is the United Kingdom, with more than 150 available products. The category in Canada and the United States is reportedly catching up.

I’ve recently sampled no-alcohol spirits looking for suitable selections to serve in the coming weeks. These alternatives are pricey and many of them are lacking, tasting like overly expensive tonic waters. But there were some bright spots. I wouldn’t recommend serving many of them neat, but that’s likely not the intent. My recommendations also include a widely available non-alcoholic beer and an enjoyable light beer.

The challenge for any successful cocktail with or without booze is striking a balance between the ingredients. Alcohol contributes weight, warmth and carries flavour, so even the best non-alcoholic spirit struggles to completely replace the original. But with flavoured simple syrups, fresh juices and other ingredients at the ready, I’ve got a better alternative to cranberry and soda.

Crodino Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, $7.97

Sold in a squat 100 mL bottle, Crodino is an orange-coloured non-alcoholic bitter aperitif with a curious bittersweet taste from a mix of herbal extracts and sugar. Since 1995, it’s been part of Gruppo Campari, where it sits comfortably in a range that includes Campari and Cynar, two herbal Italian liqueurs that rank amongst the most popular bittersweet spirits on the market. Crodino can be found in specialty grocery retailers across the country as well as a few bottle shops and Italian delis. It can be enjoyed on its own from the bottle or served over ice with soda water and a slice of lemon. Available in Ontario at the above price for 8x100 mL bottles, various prices across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceder’s Crisp Distilled Non-Alcoholic Gin, $24.99

Leading up to the launch of Ceder’s in 2017, Maria Sehlstrom and Craig Hutchison developed a variety of recipes for a range of non-alcoholic spirits by sourcing 18 hand-picked botanicals from the Cederberg mountains of South Africa’s Western Cape along with others from Europe. Each of the botanicals is individually distilled and blended with water before being blended and bottled in Sweden. Three of the couple’s labels have been available in Canada since the summer, including Ceder’s Wild, which features juniper combined with clove, ginger and rooibos, and Ceder’s Classic, with its juniper and floral notes making for a functional alternative for classic gin styles. I’ve had the best results with Ceder’s Crisp’s mix of juniper with citrus, cucumber and camomile. It’s the most refreshing of the three used in an alcohol-free gin and tonic. Available nationally at various retailers with a recommended sale price of $24.99, $22.99 through well.ca and $25 through jacobsons.ca.

Labatt Budweiser Zero Full-Flavoured Zero Alcohol Brew, $17.45

A revamp of the popular Budweiser Prohibition Brew, this non-alcoholic beer makes the most of what it is lacking, with the retro label proclaiming no alcohol and no sugar to offer a healthier drink option. This strikes me as being more refreshing than the sweeter Prohibition style, which might signal less flavour for some. Beyond being refreshing, Budweiser Zero’s drawing card is its refreshingly clean and crisp flavour. As such, it’s a good substitute for the flavour experience of many light beers. Available in Ontario at the above price for 12x355 mL cans, $9.29 for 6x355 mL cans in British Columbia, $12.99 for 6x355 mL cans in Saskatchewan, $16.48 for 12x355 mL cans in Manitoba, $19.99 for 12x355 mL in New Brunswick, $20.19 in Prince Edward Island.

New Standard Brewing Co. Organic Light Lager, $3

Produced with organic malted barley and hops, this light lager also advertises that it’s vegan friendly. It’s pleasingly crisp with a lingering sweet cereal note that makes it more memorable than many light beers. Available in Ontario at the above price for 473 mL can.

Sexy AF Kamparii Alcohol Free Spirit, $19.99

Sexy AF is an innovative Calgary-based brand with a selection of smartly packaged alternative non-alcoholic spirits made to low-calorie, low-carb, vegan-friendly and kosher specifications. This alt-version offers much of the herbal and bitter citrus charge of Campari, which makes it really useful for a range of non- or lower alcohol mixed drink options. I found a splash added interest to a glass of cheap and cheerful Prosecco (I suppose the same would be true, likely more so, for non-alcoholic sparklers). It works with soda, too, but to my taste, the producer’s suggested Kamparii Christmas cocktail added necessary sweetness to balance the drink. The recipe calls for 1.5 oz Kamparii, .5 oz orange juice and 2 oz cranberry juice shaken over ice, strained into a rocks glass that’s topped with soda water. Available at the above price for 375 mL bottle, direct through sexyafspirits.com

Globe and Mail subscribers can register to join Christopher Waters on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. ET for a wine tutorial on buying bottles for the holidays, developing your palate and serving for best enjoyment.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies