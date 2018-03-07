Chocolate, caramel and lager – dessert beers are surprisingly good

There was a time for many people when cold refreshment meant having to choose between two of history's greatest inventions, beer and ice cream. Those Dark Ages mercifully are over. Dessert beers inspired by ice cream and other sweet treats are on the rise.

One recent example: Muskoka Brewery Salty Caramel Truffle, a bock-style lager from a Bracebridge, Ont., company in partnership with an Ontario cottage-country institution, Kawartha Dairy. While the dark-brown potation does not contain actual scoops of frozen cream, it is infused with lactose (the milk sugar) as well as caramel and salt, capturing the essence of one of Kawartha's most popular flavours.

Muskoka Brewery president Todd Lewin says that although the 5-per-cent-alcohol beverage was designed to pair with, or play the role of, dessert, it was also made dry enough to be quaffed like any other malt-forward bock. "We wanted the beer to be a good reflection of the characteristics of the ice cream, but we wanted it not to be sickeningly sweet," he said.

I'd say that mission was accomplished. It tastes much more like a beer than a confection, though I have a high tolerance for sweet styles such as some dark imperial stouts. Personally, I'd be more inclined to have the Muskoka beer with a cheese course than on its own or with dessert.

Although the brewery touts it as "Canada's first dessert beer" (which is arguable), it's certainly not alone on the international scene. Ice-cream-flavoured examples made elsewhere have included Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing's Blueberry Pie Brown Ale, co-branded with Graeter's Ice Cream of Cinncinati, Ohio, and several offerings concocted by the celebrated Omnipollo brewery of Stockholm, including Original Rocky Road Ice Cream, a joint effort made at Buxton Brewery in Britain.

In fact, Lewin says Salty Caramel Truffle, born after many a fishing-trip conversation between employees of Muskoka and Kawartha, was most directly inspired by Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale. A few years ago, Lewin and his business-development manager, Craig Prentice, visited a beer festival in Ellicottville, N.Y., where they sampled several ice-cream-based beers. Most came across as cloying, but not the collaboration between Vermont's famous ice-cream brand and New Belgium Brewing of Fort Collins, Colo. "We bought a six-pack and we tried it and then we kind of looked at each other and said, 'You know, maybe it was a beer that you could have more than one of.'"

Today's dairy-centric concoctions dovetail with an explosion in the so-called dessert-beer category. Craft brewers, ever on the lookout for new flavours and new opportunities to compete for drinking dollars, have been reaching into the sweet pantry to produce some surprisingly good, many not-so-good – and, if nothing else, no shortage of attention-grabbing – concoctions.

My vote for some of the most bizarre novelties goes to the Voodoo Doughnut series by Oregon's Rogue Ales. The rotating lineup is based on flavours featured at an Oregon-based chain of doughnut shops and has included such offerings as Grape Guerrilla, brewed with vanilla frosting, grape dust and lavender sprinkles, and Lemon Chiffon Crueller Ale, which includes marshmallows. They're not as cloyingly sweet as they might sound, though I'd prefer the actual doughnut with a cup of espresso when craving a real dessert.

Close behind is Froot Punch Froot Pale Ale from Ottawa's Dominion City Brewing, made with lactose, blackberry, raspberry, cherry and, yes, Froot Loops cereal. On the tamer side, one might include Wells Banana Bread Beer from Britain, brewed with fair-trade bananas. And there's long been a tradition of (generally boring to me) seasonal Christmas beers, many from Britain, brewed with cake spices, including the not-so-great Greene King Festive Pudding Ale and Wells Sticky Toffee Pudding Ale.

The term "dessert beer" can, admittedly, be hard to define. In principle, it could include such long-established styles as fruit-infused Belgian lambics, which are often paired with desserts, as well as autumn pumpkin ales and even trendy, boozy and slightly sweet brews matured in bourbon barrels. It could also include the growing number of decadent, chocolatey dark stouts emerging from the craft-beer scene, which have a long tradition in brewing. Some derive their after-dinner flavour from actual chocolate and sweeteners, but often the essence is merely suggested by the heavily roasted malts used in the brewing process.

One of the best, and most distinctive, sweet dark beers I've ever had is Omnipollo Prodromus. It was made recently at Toronto's Brunswick Bierworks by Henok Fentie, Omnipollo's globetrotting flavour guru. Weighing in at 10.5-per-cent alcohol, it's described as a "graham cracker chocolate chunk caramel bar stout" and contains, among other things, cookie dough deep-fried at the brewery over a charcoal fire. Insane as it sounds, it's superb – thick and caramel-forward yet deftly balanced with spice. Unfortunately, distribution is mainly limited to Toronto restaurants, such as Khao San Road, as well as select LCBO retail stores, where a 473-millilitre can sells for $5.95.

In the United States, few stouts have helped elevate the dessert category more than top-rated Xocoveza from Escondido, Calif.-based Stone Brewing. The beer, based on a winning recipe from Stone's annual homebrewing talent competition, was inspired by Mexican hot chocolate and features cocoa, coffee, pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Jeremy Moynier, Stone's senior manager of innovation, said the brewery typically only makes a one-time batch of each competition winner. But Xocoveza, an 8.1-per-cent-alcohol imperial stout created by San Diego homebrewer Chris Banker, "was an overwhelming success" and prompted a regular winter production run every year since 2014. Even Muskoka's Lewin is a fan.

Moynier adds that while the brewery does not explicitly conceive recipes with the dessert-beer label in mind, he sees logic in the classification. In fact, he adds, all three of Stone's most recent homebrewing competition winners "have basically been dessert beers." The list includes another imperial stout called Neapolitan Dynamite, basically a strawberry-chocolate-vanilla tribute to neapolitan ice cream, which Moynier and two other Stone managers playfully consume on the product's promotional video out of ice-cream cones. The other is 24 Carrot Golden Ale, a nod at carrot cake, with an ingredients list that includes carrots, cinnamon, vanilla beans and raisins.

Dessert beer – it's all about having your cake (or ice cream) and drinking it, too.