There’s plenty of beer-geek debate over what constitutes a “session” beer – in other words, an easy-drinking beer that you want to have more than one of in a drinking session.

Part of the confusion is due to the fact that brewers can’t agree on what constitutes a “session” ale either: many experts say it can not be higher than 5 per cent alcohol, but look on the shelves, and you’ll see many that clock in higher.

For me, a session beer isn’t about numbers. It’s about drinkability. The ultimate session beer is the low-ish alcohol one that I stock my fridge with when I’m having a party.

I’m a firm believer that when seeking a lighter, everyday beer you should look locally, because the more delicate the style, the more noticeable it is when the beer starts to degrade due to heat, time and oxygen. So I’ve asked trusted sources from the other ends of the country — Certified Cicerone and beer writer Jan Zeschky from Vancouver, and Rod Daigle, brewer and owner of Kettle Canada Consulting in Bedford, Nova Scotia – to share their favourite staple brews with me.

Jan’s Pick: Burnabarian, Dageraad Brewing, B.C.

“For me, there are very few beers more wonderful to drink than this table saison, which is named after the brewery’s home city of Burnaby. This bottle-conditioned, 4.5 per cent brew is one of those magical beers that just never tires out your palate: orange peel and hints of pear, coriander and clove dance on a biscuit base leading to a clean, dry finish.”

($6.90/650 ml, B.C. private and public liquor stores)

Rod’s Pick: Principal Ale, Schoolhouse Brewing, N.S.

“Principal Ale is as razor-close to my desert island beer as can be. At 4.5 per cent, this copper-hued pale ale has an inviting, yet subtle fresh hop aroma and a soft, light-bodied malt profile to compliment the nose. Newly opened Schoolhouse has created one of Nova Scotia's most sessionable and satisfying beers right out of the gate.”

(Nova Scotia, $6.50/650 ml bottle, brewery only)

Crystal’s Pick: Canuck, Great Lakes Brewery, Ontario

Made in Etobicoke, Ont., this pale ale is 5.2 per cent and, boy, is it easy to guzzle. A two-time gold medalist at the Canadian Brewing Awards, it’s crisp with notes of grapefruit, pine and baguette, soft bubbles and a squeaky clean finish.

($2.65/473 ml, Ontario, The Beer Store, LCBO and grocers)

