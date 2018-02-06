 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

PepsiCo says ‘Lady Doritos’ aren’t being developed

PepsiCo says ‘Lady Doritos’ aren’t being developed

This Sept. 26, 2014, file photo shows Nacho Cheese-flavored Doritos in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke/AP

Joseph Pisani
NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company that makes the cheesy chips says it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women — despite widespread online speculation that it was.

The phrase "lady Doritos" was trending on social media after PepsiCo Inc.'s longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.

Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women.

Story continues below advertisement

But PepsiCo said Tuesday that the interpretation of her comments to mean female-specific Doritos were in the works was "inaccurate."

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.