Globe holiday gift guide: For the foodie on your list

1. Dark matter

Herriott Grace is well known for its exceptional collection of housewares, from their iconic hand-turned wood pieces to cutlery and ceramics. Their Ash and Stoneware pitcher (available in two sizes, small shown) is a collaboration with Toronto-based potter Patrick Yeung. The spare and striking piece boasts a glazed interior against a matte exterior, created utilizing ash from Pizzeria Libretto, one of Toronto's top pizzerias.

Pitcher, $64 (U.S.) through herriottgrace.com.

2. Bee mine

Sourced by Jurgen Lehl from the forests of southwestern Ethiopia, this honey is one of exceptional quality. Workers employ traditional farming and harvesting methods, affixing cylindrical bark nests high in tall trees. It's packaged in Japan and exclusive to Mjölk in Toronto.

Ethiopian Forest Honey, $25 at Mjolk.

3. Tool time

These streamlined yet sculptural kitchen tools by Blackcreek Mercantile and Trading Co. are hand-worked from sustainably harvested white oak. The wood is treated with a process that takes advantage of tannins in the wood, resulting in a durable finish that will develop a beautiful patina with use and time.

Tool set, $120 (U.S.) through marchsf.com.

4. Cocoa power

Cynthia Leung and David Castellan launched Soma in 2003 and now earn worldwide acclaim. The chocolatier's annual Box of Plenty is a gifting-ready selection of seasonal and year-round favourites including a dipped gingerbread animal, a dark chocolate Seville orange slice, a bar incorporating honey-roasted pumpkin seeds and raspberry and a selection of other treats (not shown).

Box of Plenty, $100 at Soma.

5. Kitchen attire

Every cook, craftsperson and gardener needs a workhorse apron. The timeless Old Faithful Shop version meets its functional requirements while looking great. Its sewn in Canada out of 100-per-cent Belgian linen, with two front pockets and reinforced straps. It is generously sized and will age beautifully. Available in assorted colours (Natural shown).

Apron, $79.95 at Old Faithful Shop.