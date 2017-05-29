Both times that I was pregnant, I craved chilies.

I wanted the burger from the pub with hatch chilies beneath the cheese; pepperoncini in oil on charred vegetables; and chili pickle on the side of Dad’s curry. I like to think my sons gained a fondness for chilies in the womb, as studies show that what an expectant mother eats alters the flavour of her amniotic fluid.

More likely, since my cooking habitually involves some form of heat, they’ve developed a taste for it out of necessity. Either way, Ben, now 11, and William, who turns 9 next month, are both by and large enthusiastic and curious eaters.

Yes, they think mushrooms are vile and one likes his eggs runny while the other prefers them firm enough to bounce if dropped from a height. But within their ever-capricious food philosophies, both appreciate a bit of chili heat.

As with many foods, chilies and spicy dishes were a shuffling dance of trial and error with my children. Once we were past purées and baby cereals, I made one meal for the family, as my mother did. In those young and toddling days, I’d sequester the boys’ servings before adding ingredients they didn’t like or found too intense, or I cooked their food longer for further tenderization.

But as they grew, they wanted their food to look like mummy and daddy’s plates. Now, we talk about types of heat, the difference between dried and fresh chilies, or vinegar-harsh sauces versus funky aged ones. We taste and compare.

Most people routinely reprogram their taste buds and not just in childhood. Consider coffee: It’s rare for someone to be immediately enamoured with it black. As teens, most quaff it with dulling quantities of cream and sugar. Then, incrementally, the cream becomes a trickle, the sugar restrained, or both abandoned entirely.

It’s the same with encouraging children to enjoy a little spice. Many of my first successes happened when we incorporated chilies early on in the cooking – as a background murmur of dried pepper flakes at the start of marinara, or a solitary mashed chipotle in adobo scraped into a pot of chili. For those starting out, freshly ground pepper on scrambled eggs is a solid first step.

Our attempts to broaden the boys’ palates weren’t always successful and the recipes welcomed one day were flatly rejected the next. But rejection didn’t equal utmost failure. My husband and I compared notes with other parents and tried again.

Now, I regularly partner heat with foods my kids already love: Since cumin, cilantro, coriander and orange are met with fanfare, all go onto sweet potatoes set for roasting, with a miserly smear of zhug (a Yemeni chili paste). I grew up in a house where we kept hot sauce on the table at most meals and now I do the same.

That said, I try to discourage overpowering food for some Scoville bragging rights. I introduce my sons to a range of heat levels and flavours: Frank’s Red Hot on fried chicken, Cholula and pickled jalapenos on taco night, chili jam on grilled cheese. I play down heat as a sensation, but rather emphasize how chilies can enhance a meal as a whole.

tARA O'BRADY

Advice from real parents

Start early: Cookbook author Sara Forte is still in the early days of motherhood. Her daughter is 18 months old and her son about to turn 3.

“I’ve seasoned their food since they ate mashy stuff, whether it was just cinnamon in the bananas or curry and turmeric in the avocados,” she says. “I think that’s helped them not think our ‘adult food’ is weird. When kids are only used to bland things, plain pasta or whatnot, I think anything seasoned tastes like too much.”

Start slow: For Toronto-based chef Rossy Earle, a love of chilies is tied to her livelihood, since she’s the mind behind Diablo’s Fuego hot sauce. “I think the trick is to introduce heat slowly and in small doses,” says Earle, who has an adult son, Brett, and has taught children’s cooking classes. “And by heat I don’t mean just chilies. There are other spices – aromatics – such as ginger and cinnamon that can also create heat and enhance food flavours. Rather than adding sugar or salt to make food taste better, spices are a good way to go.”

Be patient: “It took me years to build up a tolerance to spicy foods. I can’t expect them to do it young,” says Michele Rice, mother of Ella and Vivienne, ages 7 and 5. “The girls probably couldn’t handle a peri peri sauce but chicken breast coated in dry peri peri spice is manageable. There’s just a little bit of the spice on the top and bottom, and the insides are plain.”

Learn together: “Just help your children be open to tasting anything,” says Phyllis Grant, food writer and mom of 14-year-old Bella and 10-year-old Dash. I would say that introducing spicy foods is less important than just introducing a diversity of flavours.”

Grant’s trick is to add a hit of spice to a long-simmered stew or multilayered marinade. “It can be fun for kid to dissect a dish and talk about what’s sweet or salty or acidic or spicy. Is it balanced? Is it bland?,” she says. “And also respect them when they say it’s too much. Forcing them to eat something too spicy can scare them away for a long time.”

Try again: Michael and Christa Krause, whose four daughters are in elementary school with my sons, involve their children in the process of cooking from shopping to preparation. They consistently offer flavours so their girls try them more than once. “This conversation also entails explaining that you have to try things many, many times before you can declare you actually do not like it,” Christa says. “This is a process.”

Tara O’Brady